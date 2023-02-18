Open in App
Wisconsin State
Bracketology: ESPN updates NCAA Tournament projections ahead of loaded College Basketball weekend

By Nick Kosko,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MiF0P_0krzno2800
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Ahead of another loaded college basketball weekend, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his latest NCAA Tournament projections with the newest bracketology. The Pac-12 was on display in terms of a few locks and a lot of bubble teams.

“It’s pretty unusual for a conference to have more bubble teams than NCAA locks,” Lunardi wrote. “Yet that is the situation we find ourselves in with the Pac-12. UCLA and Arizona are two of the 10 best teams in the country, but the gap between them and the rest of the conference is dramatically large.”

But, the “Last Four In,” for this edition of Bracketology, according to Lunardi, are fascinating. Two traditional blue bloods are right on the cut line of the tournament.

Here’s a look at the latest bracketology projections from Lunardi.

Last Four Byes: Nevada, Boise State, Memphis, West Virginia

Last Four In: Kentucky, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Clemson

First Four Out: Mississippi State, USC, Oregon, Charleston

Next Four Out: New Mexico, Seton Hall, Utah State, Wake Forest

South Region (Louisville)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Alcorn State/FDU

No. 8 NC State v. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 13 Utah Valley

No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Kentucky/North Carolina

No. 3 Marquette vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 7 San Diego State vs. No. 10 Arkansas

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Youngstown State

West Region (Las Vegas)

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Morehead State/Howard

No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Pittsburgh

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Wisconsin/Clemson

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

No. 7 Maryland vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 Samford

Midwest Region (Kansas City)

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 TAMU-CC

No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Xavier vs. No. 12 VCU

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Southern Mississippi

No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Memphis

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vermont

No. 7 Providence vs. No. 10 Boise State

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Kennesaw State

East Region (New York)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Rider

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Duke

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Kent State

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 Northwestern vs. No. 11 West Virginia

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Florida Atlantic

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

Comments / 0

Community Policy