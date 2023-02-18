Bracketology: ESPN updates NCAA Tournament projections ahead of loaded College Basketball weekend
Ahead of another loaded college basketball weekend, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his latest NCAA Tournament projections with the newest bracketology. The Pac-12 was on display in terms of a few locks and a lot of bubble teams.
“It’s pretty unusual for a conference to have more bubble teams than NCAA locks,” Lunardi wrote. “Yet that is the situation we find ourselves in with the Pac-12. UCLA and Arizona are two of the 10 best teams in the country, but the gap between them and the rest of the conference is dramatically large.”
But, the “Last Four In,” for this edition of Bracketology, according to Lunardi, are fascinating. Two traditional blue bloods are right on the cut line of the tournament.
Here’s a look at the latest bracketology projections from Lunardi.
Last Four Byes: Nevada, Boise State, Memphis, West Virginia
Last Four In: Kentucky, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Clemson
First Four Out: Mississippi State, USC, Oregon, Charleston
Next Four Out: New Mexico, Seton Hall, Utah State, Wake Forest
South Region (Louisville)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Alcorn State/FDU
No. 8 NC State v. No. 9 Oklahoma
No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 12 Drake
No. 4 Miami vs. No. 13 Utah Valley
No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Kentucky/North Carolina
No. 3 Marquette vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
No. 7 San Diego State vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Youngstown State
West Region (Las Vegas)
No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Morehead State/Howard
No. 8 Auburn vs. No. 9 Pittsburgh
No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts
No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Yale
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Wisconsin/Clemson
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 UC Irvine
No. 7 Maryland vs. No. 10 Nevada
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 Samford
Midwest Region (Kansas City)
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 TAMU-CC
No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
No. 5 Xavier vs. No. 12 VCU
No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Southern Mississippi
