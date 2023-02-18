Save more than $200 with these Presidents Day fitness deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring is on the horizon, which means that it’s a great time to find some extra motivation to break a sweat indoors to tide yourself over until the warmer months. When it comes to sticking with a fitness routine, what separates some is their ability to do the same routine, over and over again, according to James Atlas, the author of Atomic Habits . “At some point it comes down to who can handle the boredom of training every day,” he writes.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of fitness equipment that’s designed to help you stay engaged, whether that’s through classes, the ability to stream, or curated setlists. And you can find steep discounts on some of this gear this Presidents Day weekend. Banish the boredom with some of our favorites:

If you’re eminently distractable, the Bowflex Treadmill 22 can go a long way in keeping you looking forward to getting your miles in. It’s designed with a 22-inch immersive console with an adjustable touchscreen that lets you tap into your favorite streaming shows, voice-coached workouts, custom playlists, and more than 200 virtual destinations throughout the world. All are available through the JRNY membership, which is free for the first year.

This treadmill is also designed for serious training, allowing for an incline of 20 percent down to minus 5 percent. Runners can tally up to 12 miles per hour on the cushioned deck. An included armband works with Bluetooth to keep tabs on your heart rate, while hand grips let you make sure you’re training within the optimum zone. And when you’re done, the Treadmill 22 folds down to conserve space.

