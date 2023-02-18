Upgrade your office or living room with these Presidents Day furniture deals

Amanda Reed

Your tax return is in, you have an extra day to spend perusing the internet—why not invest in some new furniture this Presidents Day weekend? Besides, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln would want you to spend your American dollars to help the economy. From getting a new standing desk to finally snagging that velvet couch you’ve had your eye on, here are some of the best deals we found on furniture.

Mercury Row/Wayfair

This midcentury modern-inspired couch gives you extra stylish seats, or makes for a great replacement for your Facebook Marketplace loveseat that has seen too much—and thus has also seen better days. Solid wood legs with a classic brown finish means there’s a strong chance you won’t have to change the entire layout of your living room when adding this couch. Polyester means it’s easy to clean—all you have to do is wipe it with a damp cloth with soap and water. It comes in an elegant dark heather grey and nautical navy blue fabric (read: they are dark and thus stains are easier to hide). This couch’s back cushions are removable, so you can demolish crumbs with the best vacuum cleaner , and included cylindrical pillows add a chic flair. Plus, you get free two-day shipping. We’re more than comfortable with that. Wayfair has its furniture up to 70 percent off as part of its Presidents Day Clearance Sale if you’re looking to completely revamp your living room.

Much like you this Tuesday, you’ll be sad the long weekend is over—and that you missed these furnitures deals. Prevent regret by snagging any one of these other deals we found on the internet:

