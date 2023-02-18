Open in App
Phillipsburg, NJ
PHILLIPSBURG DRAMA CLUB PRESENTS: The Addams Family-A Spring Musical Production

By Danielle DeGerolamo,

11 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - They're creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky; they’re all together ooky, the Phillipsburg Drama Club family.

The Addams Family tickets are now on sale. Get your tickets HERE today! It's a great way to have a 'strange and deranged' time and support local Phillipsburg arts.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness and daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart “normal” young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Everything changes for the whole family on a fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “regular” boyfriend and his parents. This musical is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and is a whimsical night of music, chills, and thrills!

Performances will take place from Friday, March 31st - Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023.. The Friday show will be at 7:00 PM only, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 PM, and the Sunday show at 2 PM. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, Students, and Seniors $10.00.

Get your tickets today.  In the words of Gomez Addams,  “A-ha! Showtime!”

