Watch Kenny Rogers Sing “The Gambler” With Terry Bradshaw & The Pittsburgh Steelers

Man, whatta hidden gem.

It’s no secret that Kenny Rogers was, and still is, one of the most well-accomplished and beloved country music artists of all time, and his death back in 2020 rocked the country music world to its core.

I mean c’mon, I still find myself spinning his hits “The Gambler,” and “We’ve Got Tonight” on repeat to this day, and they’ve yet to lose their luster.

Rogers probably saw and did it all throughout his extensive career. However, little did I know that the guy got to spend some time with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in the day.

Back in 1980, Rogers had a TV movie titled Kenny Rogers’ America, where he traveled around the country and talked to people from all walks of life, as well as documenting one of his concerts at the Atlanta Fox Theater.

With that being said, one of those stops included Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he spent some brief time with the Steelers.

On the team during that time was Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, as well as Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann.

And with that meeting, it brought this epic picture right here:

Talk about absolute legends in their own rights, all in one picture.

Catch me spinning this one all day long: