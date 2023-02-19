Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Woman struck, killed in crash involving NYPD car in Queens

By Leah Mishkin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbSph_0kry5Eco00

Pedestrian struck, killed after crash involving NYPD vehicle 01:35

NEW YORK -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a chain-reaction crash involving a police car in Queens.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Beach Channel Drive and Bay 32nd Street.

Rockaway resident Kevin Garcia was on his way home from work Friday night when he heard police sirens.

"I didn't know a person got hit until I went closer," he said.

Police say an NYPD patrol car with four officers inside was heading to an emergency call with their lights on and tried to pass a Toyota Corolla on Beach Channel Drive that was waiting to make a left turn.

"I feel like it was a split second," Garcia said.

Investigators say the driver didn't see the patrol car and made the turn into the path of the cruiser. The NYPD vehicle then struck the Corolla on the driver's side front door. The impact sent the cruiser into a 52-year-old woman who was standing in a bike lane.

Police say that cop car then skid onto the sidewalk and went right into a vehicle in a parking lot. That parked car, they say, was unoccupied.

"When I saw the impact after, the police got out the car and went to go take care of the woman to give her CPR," Garcia said.

As Garcia got closer, he learned the woman wasn't moving.

"From there, we said a prayer. God bless her and her family," he said.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Garcia was told the victim was a home attendant on her way home from work.

"The lady that she was taking care of, her kids came, got a sandwich, because I work as a cook ... She said it was her nurse," Garcia said.

The Rockaway resident couldn't sleep Friday night.

"I felt bad for the lady. I saw it with my own eyes. I felt, like, traumatized. It could have been me," Garcia said.

Police say the driver of the Corolla was not injured, and the four officers suffered minor injuries.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Woman stabbed in broad daylight on West 57th Street in Midtown
New York City, NY11 hours ago
5 hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
American Airlines bus stolen from JFK Airport
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver crashes through Nassau County home
Hicksville, NY8 hours ago
N.J. attorney general probing death of man following arrest in Newark
Newark, NJ9 hours ago
Suspect sought in East New York shooting
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY3 days ago
NYPD: Thieves on mopeds targeting people with high-priced headphones
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Man bashed with glass bottle in unprovoked SoHo attack
New York City, NY2 days ago
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ2 days ago
Police help seal cross busy highway in Brick Township, N.J.
Brick, NJ16 hours ago
Perth Amboy students plan walkout after 11-year-old stabbed
Perth Amboy, NJ2 days ago
LIRR commuters frustrated with new schedule changes
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Sources: Travis Scott wanted for questioning in NYC assault
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Tyler Flach gets to 25 years to life in deadly L.I. brawl
Mineola, NY1 day ago
Dead whale spotted in ocean near Seaside Park
Seaside Park, NJ8 hours ago
N.J. man caught with cache of weapons at Newark Airport
Newark, NJ1 day ago
LIRR rolls out new schedules with Grand Central Madison service
New York City, NY2 days ago
City reveals new renderings of BQE Central
New York City, NY15 hours ago
NYPD honors rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line 35 years ago
New York City, NY3 days ago
Murder trial for Angela Pollina begins over death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva
Center Moriches, NY2 days ago
Perth Amboy students walk out in protest over stabbing of 5th grader
Perth Amboy, NJ2 days ago
15 displaced due to safety concerns at Chinatown building
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Hoboken water restored; boil advisory remains in effect
Hoboken, NJ6 hours ago
New York City to get public restroom in each borough
New York City, NY1 day ago
Resident heads off potential environmental nightmare in Northport
Northport, NY9 hours ago
Water main break leaves most of Hoboken with little-to-no pressure
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy