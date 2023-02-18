New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Sebastián Yatra, beabadoobee, Janelle Monáe, Beck and More!

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share a whopping 22 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 22 songs for you today.

1. Beck

Beck, who is currently going through a divorce with his longtime partner, released a new song, “Thinking About You,” a mournful track about staying in bed, remembering someone he once loved, and feeling melancholy. It’s a beautiful song that also distances the prolific artist from religion. 40 roses / couldn’t cover my grave / no cross or rosary for my soul to save / want to believe in something / don’t even have to be true / just thinking about you. Check out the song below.

2. Emily Ricks

For those looking for the definition of a double threat, look no further than Emily Ricks. The creative person is both a famous voice-over actor and a burgeoning songwriter. Ricks, who voiced the character Bonnie Anderson in the Disney/Pixar movie Toy Story 3, has released a new song, “First Friend.” The track is all about memories, and connection. It laments growing apart but it honors what was once there.

3. beabadoobee

Acclaimed indie music star beabadoobee released her newest single, “Glue Song,” earlier this week and to prove her fame, the song has garnered one million streams on YouTube, alone. The track was released on Valentine’s Day along with a cute accompanying music video. In the song, she sings, I’ve been stuck on you!

4. Black Thought

Legendary rapper and co-founder of the Roots, Black Thought, has partnered with soul singer El Michels Affair on the new song “That Girl,” which you can see below. The new track is part of the duo’s upcoming collaborative LP, Glorious Game, which is set to drop on April 14.

5. Sebastián Yatra

The smooth, Grammy-nominated singer Sebastián Yatra released his latest energetic, love-sick single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar.” Check out the hit track, which will get your shoulders shaking and your heart beating below. The track is the first release from the platinum-selling Latin Grammy Award-winning Yatra.

6. Pretty Wild

Sister duo Pretty Wild released a new song, “Bettin’ On Us,” which pays homage to sisters Jill and Julia’s adopted hometown of Las Vegas. The percussive, electric-guitar-driven track features the chorus: I’m over all the underestimating / ‘Cause you can’t win nah if you don’t play / I’m sick of all the nah you’ll never make its / ‘Cause I know damn well we gon’ win this game. Check it out below and prepare to bet on yourself.

7. Victor Oladipo

The two-time NBA all-star released his latest single, “Exercise,” to go along with his new album, Tunde, an afrobeat project that Oladipo said he created to honor his Nigerian heritage. This is the latest single for the basketball star, who has also released “Symphony” in the recent past. Check out the new alluring song below.

8. Natalie Merchant

Americana singer Natalie Merchant released her newest single, “Come On, Aphrodite.” The emotive, passionate track features Abena Koomson-Davis of Resistance Revival Chorus and will appear on Merchant’s forthcoming album, Keep Your Courage, which is set to drop on April 14.

9. New Pornographers

Acclaimed Canadian rock band New Pornographers released their latest single, “Angelcover.” The song is part of the group’s forthcoming new album, Continue as a Guest, which is set to be out on March 31 this year. The hypnotic song features sticky lyrics from multiple voices and a pleasant droning rhythm.

10. Jason Mraz

Accomplished Americana songwriter and performer Jason Mraz released his latest single, “Feel Like Dancing.” The new song comes ahead of his latest LP, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, which is set to drop this summer on June 23. Mraz also has a tour kicking off this summer, starting July 13 (tickets are on sale February 24).

11. Madison Cunningham

Following her recent Grammy Award win for Best Folk Album, Madison Cunningham has released her newest single, “Hospital (One Man Down),” featuring artist Remi Wolf. The song is percussive and features a combination of restraint and unique instrumentation. It’s almost in the vein of Paul Simon (his later years).

12. Who Is She?

Fresh off their kerfuffle with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken NHL team, Pacific Northwest-based indie supergroup, Who Is She? has released the song that caused the ruckus to begin with, “My My Orca Card.” The song, which is a re-imagination of a Le Tigre song, pokes at Jeff Bezos and like-minded billionaires.

13. Joe P & K. Flay

Smooth R&B singer Joe P teamed up with K. Flay for the new offering, “Off My Mind.” The epic track also portends a new headlining tour from Joe P, which kicks off in April. On the new track, Flay offers sharp lyrics and sticky vocals. It’s a winner.

In the wake of the release of their sixth studio album, This is Why, acclaimed rock band Paramore dropped a new music video for their latest single, “Running Out Of Time.” The new video, which garnered nearly half-a-million views in its first 24 hours shows a glimpse of the band in the studio. But then it turns into an Alice in Wonderland-like escapade.

15. The Weeknd

Multi-diamond-certified artist The Weekend released a new live video for his hit single, “Die For You.” The artist, who might have one of the best voices to date, offers his butter-smooth vocals on this rendition. Check it out below in all of its climactic wonder.

16. Janelle Monáe

Award-winning songwriter, performer, and actor Janelle Monáe released her latest single, “Float,” which features horns from the afrobeat contingent, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80. The song was first teased via NBA on ABC and it is inspired, according to a press statement, by Muhammed Ali, Ja Morant, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Mary Poppins, and more. Check out the new track below from the outstanding artist.

17. Atmosphere

Minnesota indie rapper Slug released his newest single recently with his acclaimed hip-hop duo, Atmosphere. The song, “Okay,” demonstrates the duo’s knack for cerebral art, intuitive lyricism, wordplay, and beats (by producer Ant) that stick to your ribs. Be on the lookout for more from Atmosphere this year. Check out the standout new single below. It’s gonna be okay, raps Slug.

18. Andrew Bird

Songwriter, performer, and violin player Andrew Bird is back with his newest single, “Never Fall Apart.” The accompanying video stars prominent Anishinaabe musician Keith Secola and Geezis Humphrey, who are connected to each other by an endless string of yarn as they reach out amidst a dark abyss. Check out the new track below.

19. Latto

Breakout rapper Latto released her latest single, “Lottery.” The recent Grammy nominee and Atlanta-based artist rose to fame over the past years, or so, with talent on the mic and biting lyrics. While she’s on the rise, she’s not done yet and this powerful track is yet another example.

20. Nessa Barrett

The burgeoning pop star does not hold back. And that’s true visually and musically in her latest song, “Bang Bang!” In it, Barrett threatens violence with pouty lips. The black and white offering will get your dancing feet moving and your Spidey Senses ringing. Check it out below.

21. Flo Milli

The newest offering from one of the rising names in the rap game, Flo Milli has released her new single and accompanying music video for the track, “Nasty Dancer.” The humorous video replicates scenes from famous reality shows like The Simple Life and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Check it out below.

22. Breland

Platinum-selling country star Breland has teamed up with songwriter Alana Springsteen for a new duet version of his hit, “For What It’s Worth.” The somber, acoustic-driven work is smooth and luxurious. Together, Breland’s and Springsteen’s voices blend in this work, which blends country with pop.

