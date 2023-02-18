5 Best Piano Lessons for Intermediate Players of 2023

Intermediate piano lessons are one way to rule out your basic understanding of the piano. If you’ve been in private lessons or have been disciplined throughout your beginner material, then you are likely ready to take on piano lessons for intermediate players. Intermediate lessons can be a challenge, but that’s one way to sharpen your skills. Isn’t it the goal to be an advanced or even expert player? Regardless of your goals, mastering advanced skills will make piano playing so much more fun. Who knows, maybe you’ll end up playing piano for theatres, fancy cocktail bars, and artists, or even writing your own music! The opportunities are endless.

However, one thing that makes successful pianists stand out is having a variety of skills, which is why we rounded up unique classes for intermediate players. These classes range from jazz, R&B, pop, Latin, and more. If your beginner lessons had a focus on classical piano, these courses will feel fresh and exciting. A class that’s fun offers lots of value. You don’t want the feeling of “sophomore slumps” when learning an instrument. So, don’t get complacent in your training.

The Scoop:

Jazz lovers, get excited. This intermediate-level course is made to teach you jazz structures, left-hand chords, diminished scales, improvisation, and a whole lot more. There are prerequisites. Larry Minsky, the instructor, recommends that you have an understanding of basic major and minor chords, music theory, notation, and the ability to play “Fur Elise.” If you meet all the requirements, this course is a great pick.

The Course:

There are no age requirements, so whether you’re an adult or you have a teen looking for jazz lessons, this course will exceed expectations. Larry does remind you that practicing is key, so don’t feel discouraged. The pieces are played, so you’ll know exactly what you need to do to play correctly.

The Scoop:

Gospel piano is a terrific course for anyone who plays at church or who wants to find a new style to learn. You’ll learn how to play gospel and contemporary piano by ear, learn 7th chords and advanced chord extensions, chord options for notes within and outside the major scales, and more.

The Course:

A prerequisite would be a basic beginner piano course. This is also a great course for advanced students! It’s divided into 9 sections with nearly 7 hours of video instruction, so take 1 or 2 sections on a weekly basis if you’d like. This bestselling course is a Udemy favorite—students are giving this course 5-star ratings. One student wrote, “Very well explained for a beginner in detail, one of the best i have seen and heard.”

The Scoop:

Authentic Latin American piano lessons are available through Jürgen Glenk. His course is designed to teach you how to play Latin American patterns in a simple way.

The Course:

His course is easy to digest—you’ll get sheet music and audio files to download to make learning simple. (Getting straight to the point in an online course is key!). Jürgen dives deep into salsa rhythms, bossa nova rhythm patterns, chords, and bass lines as well. Preview the course before you get started. This course is only 1 hour long, so if you’re looking for something short and sweet, you’ll enjoy it. Many courses can range between 5-8 hours of lessons, so this is a great course if you may abandon your online course.

The Scoop:

Learning R&B songs on the piano is such a unique talent. Combine your love for R&B and piano with this course designed to better your piano skills and confidence.

The Course:

You’ll learn how to play popular songs, have a stronger understanding of music theory, and will learn all 30 key signatures. There aren’t many classes like this online, so if you’re looking to learn all of the ’80s, ’90s, and current R&B songs on the piano, lock in this course today. We recommend this course for R&B producers as well. You’ll need a MIDI playback software, Adobe Reader or Foxit Reader, and of course a piano or keyboard. There are lots to learn here, especially since this course covers music from several decades! Soaking in history is a great way to learn music. (After all, everything is a remix, right?)

The Scoop:

Pop music fans, we recommend this course for learning basic techniques for playing all of your favorite songs instantly with chord symbols.

The Course:

You’ll learn left-hand patterns, how to embellish a melody, and techniques to improve the arrangement by connecting consecutive chords smoothly. Overall, this course will get you to where you need to be if playing covers is a goal of yours. There are many perks to playing covers: you can join bands, create tutorials on YouTube, and even share your craft at jam sessions with fellow musicians.) Learning how to play pop songs quickly will help you grow so much as a pianist. If you can learn a song in 2 days, imagine where you’ll be a year from now in your training. (Please note that you’ll need a basic understanding of the piano before starting this course.)

What is “Intermediate Level” Piano Playing

If you’ve been in lessons for over 4 months, you most likely are entering the intermediate level. Of course, everyone’s journey is different. At 4-6 months, you can be a beginner still. However, it’s always good to check in with your piano teacher for critiques and ask. You can also use good judgment and determine your level based on your self-taught lesson plans. In terms of difficulty, intermediate lessons are great for those who are confident in their music notation and music theory understanding. As an intermediate player, you have also mastered all the major and minor scales, along with diminished chords. Intermediate lessons may cover topics such as polyrhythms, 7th chords, improvisation, and more. Also, these courses are great for music producers will a background in piano. Learning notable pieces and songs will help with creativity in the studio.

What You’ll Need for Online Piano Lessons

You’ll want a comfortable way to view video lessons, along with a simple way to read music. A phone, iPad, or computer will help to view videos. As for music, you can also view it on a computer or print sheet music out for easy reading. (We recommend these sheet music stands here.) The obvious would be a piano or keyboard! However, don’t feel discouraged if you don’t have one yet. Feel free to rent a studio space in the meantime. Lastly, what you’ll need is discipline. Lifetime access to online lessons can leave lots of room for procrastination. Have a music journal ready for scheduling lessons and time to practice. Practice is everything! Training your muscles is part of the process.

Online Piano Lessons vs. In-Person Piano Lessons

In-person lessons are ideal for the person who needs more structure to their lessons. A piano teacher will likely schedule you for 1 lesson a week at 30 minutes or 1 hour per session. This is a good way to not get overwhelmed with materials as a beginner. If you’re past the beginner stage, online lessons have their perks. You can save money and also learn at your own pace. Whether you have a busy work schedule or family obligations, you can pick 1 hour of free time to learn. Plus, you should never feel rushed learning. While some may be advanced within 2 years, don’t let that discourage you! Even 30 minutes a week on your own time adds up.

Tips for Buying Affordable Pianos & Keyboards

Pianos are expensive. Even if you’re buying one new or old, they usually don’t lose much value when they leave the music store. Many agree the way around this would be to buy a keyboard or a digital piano. You can find many between $55-$700 at most music retailers. Prices vary on brand, specs, and more. As for finding an affordable piano, we recommend checking out retailers like Sweetwater where you can pay over time. We also recommend checking your local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group. People give away instruments often and do not want to make a profit on instruments they abandoned. It’s hard to catch them, but you can always make a post in the group and ask for one! You’d be surprised what kind of pricey instruments people give away for free. Another way to score an affordable piano is at an estate or garage sale. Also, giveaways! Do not forget that many brands often give away free instruments, and some will offer discounts or coupon codes to first-time buyers. It never hurts to ask customer service for a discount either.

