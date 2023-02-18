7 Musicians with Cannabis Brands

Weed and music seem to often go hand-in-hand with musicians frequently lyricizing about getting high, stoned, baked, you name it. However, in recent years, some artists have taken their penchant for grass to new heights. Here are 7 acts with their very own cannabis brands.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Snoop Dogg

It may come as no surprise that Snoop Dogg has been a frontrunner in the weed industry for years. The rapper, whose favorite pastime involves a puff and a pass, found his brand, Leafs by Snoop, back in 2015.

“Since I’ve been at the forefront of this movement for over 20 years now, I’m a master of marijuana,” Snoop explained at the products’ exclusive unveiling [via Billboard]. “So naturally, my people can trust that I picked out the finest, freshest products in the game. Let’s medicate, elevate and put it in the air!”

2. Willie Nelson

Country icon and well-known reefer fanatic Willie Nelson has also capitalized on the plant he loves best, kickstarting Willie’s Reserve in 2016.

“Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it,” the line’s website reads. “The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash.”

3. Wiz Khalifa

Few artists have outdone rapper Wiz Khalifa at his own game. The star’s cannabis line, Khalifa Kush, has become a premiere brand in the industry—its products having been crafted and perfected by the rapper himself. When he finally chose to share Khalifa Kush with the world, everyone wanted a puff of what he was smoking.

“Even as the industry evolves, we remain consistent in our drive to create a world where everyone can smoke like Wiz,” reads the Khalifa Kush site.

4. The Marley Family

In honor of the Marley family figurehead, Bob Marley, a line was carefully crafted with “awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits.”

The Marley Natural website explains, “Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb.” Like the reggae icon, the brand has positivity and connectivity at its core.

5. Margo Price

It hasn’t been long since Margo Price announced her buzz-worthy weed line, Margo-grass, also referred to as Mom Grass. It is a line she describes as being for those times “when you wanna take the edge off and you don’t want to be higher than giraffe balls.”

6. Carlos Santana

Mirayo by Santana is Carlos Santana’s cannabis brand. It is a line that, like the legendary guitarist himself, advocates for “the spiritual use of cannabis.”

His brand’s

, “When we discover and follow our one-of-a-kind symmetry, the world shines. By lifting veils of illusion and stress, cannabis opens corridors to divine wisdom, universal oneness, and the treasure of our individuality. Whether for creative expression or profound stillness, it’s a gift for spiritual well-being that has been a traditional remedy in my family for generations.”

7. Sublime

Sublime is the most recent group to announce its own cannabis line. Called REEFERS By Sublime, their brand will be sold at select dispensaries in Southern California.

“Cannabis culture has been a part of Sublime since the beginning, and I’m stoked that we now have our own line of products,” the band’s Eric Wilson shared of the line in a statement. “Cannabis takes me to that place when we were kids in the garage, playing music for ourselves. REEFERS is for anyone whether it’s used for relief, creativity, alternative medicine or to chill out.”

Photo by Roberto Finizio / Jensen Communications