Open in App
Beaver County, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Shell cracker plant once again issued pollution violation notice

By Patrick Damp,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aavsu_0krxVgy600

Shell cracker plant once again hit with violation 00:39

INDUSTRY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County has once again been issued a pollution violation notice.

This is the third time the state's department of environmental protection has said the plant has exceeded emission limits, once again violating rolling 12-month standards in November and December.

The plant has only been operational since November.

RELATED STORIES:

The DEP said in November it emitted 716 tons of volatile organic compounds, 200 tons above what is allowed.

The violation in December was even higher - 741 tons.

According to state law, the company could face a $25,000 penalty per day, per violation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beaver County, PA newsLocal Beaver County, PA
Beaver County residents near East Palestine now able to get medical help
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DeWine visits derailment site, gets update on cleanup process
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
East Palestine man questions test results about his private well water
East Palestine, OH2 hours ago
Pennsylvania opens complaint hotline for reports after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
'People are getting sick from something:' Former regional EPA admin claims feds not doing enough to serve residents after East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Contaminated derailment soil now a concern for people in another Ohio town
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Elizabeth Forward hires project manager to oversee demolition of auditorium
Elizabeth, PA22 hours ago
Removing the abandoned boat sinking in Allegheny River is no easy task
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Bipartisan Senate group unveils rail safety bill in response to Ohio derailment
East Palestine, OH12 hours ago
Several counties added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh airport awarded more than $20 million for terminal project
Pittsburgh, PA34 minutes ago
2 South Hills communities up in arms over potential development
Bethel Park, PA2 days ago
1 killed house fire in South Park
South Park Township, PA23 hours ago
Plans move forward for apartment complex across from PNC Park
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Woman charged with theft, fortune telling
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Recapping PTL Diner Week 2023
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Fire damages home on Elm Street in Wilkinsburg
Wilkinsburg, PA1 day ago
Sources: Pittsburgh, police union reach tentative contract agreement
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2 separate McKeesport shootings leave 2 dead, 2 injured
Mckeesport, PA8 hours ago
2 Pa. Attorney General's agents, officer shot at in Stowe Township
Mckees Rocks, PA2 days ago
Pittsburghers say roads in Riverview Park are 'a safety concern'
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
City of McKeesport giving $3,000 bonuses to police officers
Mckeesport, PA19 hours ago
Heinz History Center's senior curator talks about pioneering Pittsburgh women
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Flights to Myrtle Beach to return at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Waiting Child: Graham
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
UPMC research helps 2 families find answers about rare disease
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy