Shell cracker plant once again issued pollution violation notice

INDUSTRY, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County has once again been issued a pollution violation notice.
This is the third time the state's department of environmental protection has said the plant has exceeded emission limits, once again violating rolling 12-month standards in November and December.
The plant has only been operational since November.
RELATED STORIES:
The DEP said in November it emitted 716 tons of volatile organic compounds, 200 tons above what is allowed.
The violation in December was even higher - 741 tons.
According to state law, the company could face a $25,000 penalty per day, per violation.
Comments / 0