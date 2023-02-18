Open in App
AllLions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Recruiting Jalen Ramsey to Lions

By John Maakaron,

11 days ago

Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown wants to talk to Jalen Ramsey.

The Detroit Lions have an obvious desire to upgrade their roster at the cornerback position.

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff, appearing on NFL Network this week, expressed he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey .

“I think anytime you go from Super Bowl champions to a disappointing year, everybody’s always wondering what’s next,” Demoff said. “For us, it’s getting our players healthy, it’s getting back to playing at the caliber. Jalen’s been a huge piece of what we’ve done, and I think for all of our players, it’s going to be about figuring out what’s best moving forward.”

The Rams had a disappointing 2022 season, following their Super Bowl victory the year prior.

With Los Angeles having finished with a 5-12 record and dealing with cap issues, the possibility exists that the NFC West team could shake up its roster.

One member of the Lions ' roster is certainly hearing all the whispers of Ramsey potentially being on the move.

On the latest edition of his podcast, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown discussed NFL free agency and wanting to chat with the talented cornerback about joining one of the hottest teams in the National Football League.

"I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey , they might release him or how that's going to work. I know you used to play with -- Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (Jared) Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you, my guy. Talk to me. The only way is up for us," St. Brown expressed.

