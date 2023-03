New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole opened up and was honest about his team's implosion against the Houston Astros during the 2022 ALCS.

The Houston Astros own the New York Yankees in the MLB postseason. Houston has wiped the floor with New York in the postseason and ushered in the end of the Yankees' seasons in three of the last six years.

The 2022 MLB season was a prime example when the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

One player who did not hold back on his thoughts on the situation was Yankees superstar starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

“I watched the series, and I didn’t really see an area where we played better than them,” Cole said . “We got waxed. So anytime you get waxed, it doesn’t feel good, whether you’re going to the salon or you’re on the baseball field.”

New York is coming into MLB Spring Training as one of the favorites to appear in the World Series this season, only behind Houston. If the Yankees want to ever achieve postseason glory in this decade they will have to figure out how to contend with the likes of the Astros.

A tall order considering just how well constructed Houston's roster is.

