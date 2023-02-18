lawrencekstimes.com

Company that put children to work in meatpacking plants in Kansas and Nebraska pays maximum fine By Steve Vockrodt, Kansas News Service, 11 days ago

Packers Sanitation Services, based in Wisconsin, paid $1.5 million to the U.S. Department of Labor after an investigation found it employed children in dangerous jobs ...