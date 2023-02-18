Grand Island
Change location
See more from this location?
Grand Island, NE
lawrencekstimes.com
Company that put children to work in meatpacking plants in Kansas and Nebraska pays maximum fine
By Steve Vockrodt, Kansas News Service,11 days ago
By Steve Vockrodt, Kansas News Service,11 days ago
Packers Sanitation Services, based in Wisconsin, paid $1.5 million to the U.S. Department of Labor after an investigation found it employed children in dangerous jobs...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0