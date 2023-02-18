Mom's Attempt to Get Baby an Acceptable Passport Photo Proves the Struggle Is Real

No matter how young you are, if you're flying in and out of the United States, you've gotta have a passport . Of course, every passport needs a photo that conforms to meticulous guidelines- and when the subject of that passport photo is a baby, checking all the boxes can be tough!

Traveling mom Amber Wallin ( @ burr_iam on TikTok) did her best to get an acceptable passport photo of her baby Wilde. However, snapping a picture that actually fit the guidelines was easier said than done!

Ok, it's immediately clear to us that whoever came up with these rules for baby passport photos has never actually interacted with a baby before. Their mouth must be closed? You mean the baby that spends their whole time crying, cooing, or biting stuff? Yeah, not gonna happen. Your only hope is to grab a photo while they're sleeping... oh wait, but then you won't be able to see their eyes. This is impossible! No wonder Amber was just about ready to throw in the towel by the end of it!

At least other parents could relate to her pain. "OMG that was the worst! Toddler passport pics!" @mamabearof6kiddos empathized. "I learned quickly that I would never get the pic I needed if I tried to pose my child. So, I just pushed the button and took 1000's of pics," recommended @hotheaded_redhead.

One user, @e.sc89, gave some really awesome advice: "...You can take your pictures at home as long as you have a plain background. Try laying her down on a white bed sheet on the bed. And just keep snapping til you get one that works! Also something like a little dab of honey/jam/PB or something else sticky on her tongue so she’s working with her mouth closed to get it." Now this right here is a stroke of genius!

Getting good passport photos of Wilde might have been an agonizing struggle for Amber, but Wilde herself seemed to think of it as a photoshoot! "She thought this was a photoshoot not a passport shoot," laughed @icedoutkrs. Perhaps the Department of Transport will end up adding a "glamor shot" clause for babies who are FABULOUS!

