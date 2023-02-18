QBs coach Ronald Curry to stick with Saints after OC interviews with Bucs, Broncos: report

The New Orleans Saints have lost or parted ways with several assistant coaches this offseason, but one key name will not be on that list.

QBs coach and pass game coordinator Ronald Curry will remain in New Orleans, according to reports. The news was first reported by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson .

Curry, 43, had been courted for offensive coordinator interviews by both the Bucs and the Broncos. Tampa filled their OC opening with former Seahawks QBs coach Dave Canales, but Curry's former boss Sean Payton is still yet to land on his top offensive assistant. He had already successfully poached Zach Strief to be his new offensive line coach and former Saints assistant Declan Doyle to be his TEs coach. All three coaches were present at the Senior Bowl. Strief was scouting OL talent, while Curry served as one of the OCs for the game, and Doyle as a TEs coach for the annual college showcase out in Mobile. Curry interviewed with the Bucs during the event, but indicated that he wasn't looking for jobs and was still committed to the Saints.

Other than the departures listed about and the parting of ways with TEs coach Dan Roushar, it means the offensive staff will remain mostly intact. Running backs coach Joel Thomas has also been requested to interview for the Cardinals OC opening.

The team has since hired longtime coach Clancy Barone in the TE coach role and former Rams OL coach Kevin Carberry in the assistant OL coach role alongside Doug Marrone.

Curry has been a member of the Saints' staff since 2016, hired by Payton as an offensive assistant. He rose to be the WRs coach in 2018 before taking over the QB coach role prior to the 2021 season. The QB he works closest with? That's the biggest question of the offseason.

The Saints went hard after a potential trade for Derek Carr, but he opted to become a free agent. Now they'll have competition with the former Raiders QB set to visit the Jets this weekend and several other teams expected to show interest. Other options could potentially be Andy Dalton or Jimmy Garoppolo, who are free agents, or turning back to Jameis Winston, who is still under contract but was bypassed on the depth chart last season.