Mat Men: WWE Elimination Chamber & NJPW previews, ROH TV returning

The guys also talk the passing of Jerry Jarrett and NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Andrew & Rich are back with another episode of the Mat Men podcast.

The guys have thoughts on the passing of Jerry Jarrett, his importance to the wrestling business, and his contributions to what modern wrestling looks like.

WWE Elimination Chamber is tonight, so we break down the card and discuss all the possible scenarios for the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match.

AEW Revolution is two weeks away and we ponder on if the build has been a bit slow. We talk about why that and give thoughts on this past week's Dynamite.

Plus, we preview tonight's NJPW Battle in the Valley, the impending return of ROH weekly TV, your questions and more.

