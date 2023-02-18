Open in App
F4WOnline

Mat Men: WWE Elimination Chamber & NJPW previews, ROH TV returning

By Mat Men,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1357yX_0krxFcrq00

The guys also talk the passing of Jerry Jarrett and NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Andrew & Rich are back with another episode of the Mat Men podcast.

The guys have thoughts on the passing of Jerry Jarrett, his importance to the wrestling business, and his contributions to what modern wrestling looks like.

WWE Elimination Chamber is tonight, so we break down the card and discuss all the possible scenarios for the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match.

AEW Revolution is two weeks away and we ponder on if the build has been a bit slow. We talk about why that and give thoughts on this past week's Dynamite.

Plus, we preview tonight's NJPW Battle in the Valley, the impending return of ROH weekly TV, your questions and more.

Click Here To Listen

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos official for WWE WrestleMania 39
Inglewood, CA2 days ago
Portland Wrestlecast: A talk with 'The Berzerker' John Nord
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Jon Moxley to face Davey Richards at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
AEW Dark results: Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The WorkHorsemen
Orlando, FL22 hours ago
WWE Raw live results: Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch & Lita
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy