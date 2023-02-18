Season 4 Of 'You' Is Set In London & The Cast Is Sharing Their Fave Spots In The City

Season 4 of Netflix'sYouis primarily filmed in London and the cast is sharing what it was like to shoot in the English city.

Throughout the season, viewers get to see glimpses of Tower Bridge, beautiful libraries as well as a popular nightclub.

According to Distractify, some of the specific locations include Royal Holloway University, Pancras International Station, Four Seasons Hotel at Ten, Lincoln's Inn, and a popular nightclub called Fabric.

Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne Bellamy in the show, shares that she stayed in East London and Hackney while filming.

"There was a park by my house that I would go to all the time. I brought my dog out there with me and right next to this park every Saturday and Sunday there was (...) the Broadway Street Market," she explained.

"I would go every Sunday to go buy myself flowers from Miss Jen, this lovely little florist. She'd put together these wildflower bouquets."

Lukas Gage, who plays Adam Pratt in the show, says he got lonely at times, but it helped having a good guide in the city.

"Thank God for (actress) Tilly Keeper. I would not have survived without her. London is the best city ever. I love Europe but being an American there and being a little out of your element," Gage noted.

"Tilly really took me under her wing. But I think my favourite moment was when we went to karaoke and we went to a little spot called The Box in London and that was my favourite night of all time."

As for his song choice? Gage says his go-to song was Lady Marmalade.

Ed Speleers, who used to live in London, says it was wonderful to go back to the familiar city.

The Outlander actor highlighted getting to film at the Four Seasons Hotel, which overlooks Tower Bridge of London.

"I think what was lovely about this show coming to the U.K., is that it had that bit of American glitz which happens in so many U.S. TV shows, and it was nice to sprinkle that over London for a bit."

Tilly Keeper, who plays Lady Phoebe, also highlighted filming from the same hotel.

"It was lovely to film in my hometown. But also kind of a little bit annoying because I got really used to this lovely luxurious lifestyle when we were filming in all these gorgeous places," she noted.

"Then the weekend would come and I'd be like, 'Oh, I don't live in the penthouse suite of this amazing hotel with this gorgeous view."

The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘You’ On The New Characters In Season 4 & Bringing The Show To Londonwww.youtube.com

As for Joe Goldberg's apartment in the series, unfortunately, Speleers revealed that it was a set and not an actual place fans can visit.

"It was a very dynamic space. It was very detailed as well. You know, there were all the books and that sort of the richness, it really did feel like a professor lived in there."

"They did an amazing job for the art department production design team of replicating streets of London and little muses and making it feel like West London and Kensington and all those lovely smart parts of town."

You season 4 part one is now available on Netflix, and part two will be available on March 9.