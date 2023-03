Cool temperatures expected in Central Florida on Saturday Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A cool and breezy afternoon is forecast in Central Florida on Saturday afternoon, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

There will be some clouds in the morning, but the afternoon will be sunny, Covey said. Cloud coverage will build again overnight.

The high today will be 71 degrees and the low will be 59 degrees. The high’s will return to the 80s on Sunday.