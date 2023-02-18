Griffing Flying Service hits full throttle

For nearly eight decades, Griffing Flying Service Inc. of Port Clinton has been among the area’s busiest air taxi services, shuttling people, gear and groceries by plane between Ohio’s north shore and the islands of Lake Erie.

In winter, air travel is the only way to get to Kelleys Island, Put-in-Bay and Middle and North Bass islands. The ferries from Port Clinton, Marblehead and Sandusky don’t run because the waterways are typically clogged with ice this time of year, the current mild season notwithstanding.

Griffing’s reputation for speed and reliability is such that the company has been flying mail daily to the Lake Erie islands for the U.S. Postal Service since 1992.

While based at the Erie-Ottawa International Airport, Griffing is far more than a local air taxi service.

Tom Griffing, the company’s 76-year-old chairman, said long-haul charter services for corporate and individual clients are now Griffing’s fastest-growing and largest business segment, pulling in about 40 percent of annual revenue.

The company has two Hawker private jets and three King Air turboprop airplanes at its disposal capable of flying nonstop to Houston, Key West, and points beyond, Mr. Griffing said.

Those charters can range in price from a $5,000 round-trip jaunt to Chicago to $60,000 for a multi-day trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands southeast of the Bahamas.

The Hawker jets were just leased in November. Their fast, comfortable ride will command a premium price when Griffing gets them fully in the fleet: $6,500 an hour in the air vs. $5,000 to $5,500 for the King Air turboprops.

The company also has a flying school that generates about 10 percent of revenue, and a plane maintenance operation and shop that pulls in about 20 percent of annual revenue, he said. The other 30 percent is in its legacy Lake Erie island-hopping segment that includes trips to Pelee Island in Ontario.

In the family

The charter business has been booming since the coronavirus pandemic, as executives and individuals across Ohio experienced the convenience of taking a private aircraft while avoiding airports, said CEO Thomas Griffing.

He is the 40-year-old son of Tom Griffing, who bought 80 percent of the business from his father in 2017.

“Once you’ve tried it, you don’t go back,” he said. “The one thing you can never get back is time.”

Thomas Griffing is the third-generation owner of the company. His full name is Harry Thomas Griffing III.

His paternal grandfather and grandmother, Harry and Melodie Griffing, founded the company in Sandusky in 1937 as a flight school before converting to an air taxi service a few years later to shuttle people and products to the Lake Erie Islands.

Both Tom and Thomas grew up in the business and were flying commercially by the time they were 18. Neither went to college, instead learning at the knees of their fathers, who had them cleaning and gassing planes by the time they were 13.

Thomas Griffing said he has a 7-year-old son, Harry Thomas Griffing IV, to whom he hopes to turn the business over when the dad reaches 65. Thomas Griffing said his dad started allowing him to make daily operational decisions 15 years ago at the tender age of 25.

Variety of planes and runways

Today, Griffing Flying Service has a fleet of 20 planes, including five long-haul aircraft, and 16 pilots.

One of the pilots is Rachel Rayburn, a 23-year-old graduate of Oak Harbor High School who joined Griffing in June, fresh from graduating Bowling Green State University’s aviation program.

Ms. Rayburn said she really didn’t know Griffing while growing up, though she was interested in aviation and Griffing was operating just a few miles east of Oak Harbor in Port Clinton.

She said Griffing gave her the opportunity of a lifetime. Speaking by phone from Miami last week, where she had flown charter clients after first going to Houston, Ms. Rayburn said she loves the variety of aircraft she gets to fly and the different-sized runways upon which she lands them.

“I like to go where the customer needs to go and not being stuck in the same routine,” she said.

That’s one of the main reasons she said she plans to stay at Griffing for a while rather than take a job with an airline, which typically requires flying the same type of aircraft between designated stops.

Moreover, Tom Griffing said the company has raised pilot pay to competitive levels over the past seven years or so.

Ms. Rayburn said she knows that is so after speaking with friends and cohorts in the pilot ranks, who are making similar money to what she earns.

Several of the Griffing pilots are local products and young, with just one who hired in with the proviso that he would stay only until he had acquired enough flying hours to be attractive to one of the airlines, Tom Griffing said.

Quick trips to the mainland

Roy Abbott, a 12-year resident of Middle Bass Island in Lake Erie, stood outside the offices of Griffing Flying Service last week as his luggage and groceries were loaded into a small Piper Archer single-engine plane for the shuttle home.

Like many of the inhabitants of the islands beyond Ohio’s north shore, Mr. Abbott leaves one of his vehicles parked all winter at the airport so he can drive to Cleveland, Sandusky, or locally for appointments, shopping, and errands, he said.

On Monday, he said he had returned from a trip to Florida and was headed back to the lightly inhabited island of about 200 people.

The cost is $100 roundtrip.

Mr. Abbott said he and his wife had inherited land on Middle Bass from his wife’s father. They decided to build a house and live there 12 years ago.

He said he comes over to the mainland every two weeks or so to get groceries and shop. A few years back, he and his wife made the trip much more frequently when she had a medical condition that required regular care, he said.

During winter, Griffing’s fleet of small planes also carries 100 to 150 UPS boxes to customers daily and 50 or so boxes from FedEx, Mr. Griffing said.

The parcel services drop a trailer with Griffing daily and the pilots load the parcels into the small planes a few at a time for delivery to the islands, he said.

When the ferries are running again in spring and before the ice comes again in winter, the parcel services take their trucks by ferry to Kelleys Island and Put-in-Bay (officially South Bass Island) for parcel distribution, he said.

The competition

Tom Griffing said running the air service has not been without its struggles.

He said the Great Recession hit the company hard as leisure and business travel dried up.

Just before the economy crashed, Griffing Flying had bought $3 million worth of aircraft, including a pre-owned King Air turboprop, that was going to be a lynchpin of the company's expansion of its long-haul charter business.

What saw the company through, he said, was the sale of an inherited piece of land in Sandusky to the company that owns Cedar Point and a loan by the First National Bank of Bellevue, which was able to get the borrowings backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Tom Griffing said.

Griffing Flying Service has 29 employees, offices, the maintenance shop and a large renovated hanger for its aircraft. That maintenance business has grown steadily and now has the company in charge of maintaining 65 aircraft, the vast majority of which are owned by other corporations and individuals.

Chontel Shaffer, office manager of competing Island Air Taxi at Put-in-Bay, said Griffing Flying Service has been a good neighbor.

Pilot and plane mechanic Dustin Shaffer, her husband, started Island Air Taxi ten years ago, she said.

If one of the taxi services has overflow crowds or an emergency crops up, they will pitch in to help each other get passengers where they need to go, Mrs. Shaffer said.

This winter has been very busy for Island Air Taxi as disappointed or bored ice fisherman and women have had to look elsewhere to engage their passion in lieu of local ice or to just get away, she said.

‘A good following’

Looking from the pier jutting out of Lakeside Chautauqua in Marblehead last week, it was eerie to see not a flow of ice between the mainland and either Kelleys Island or Put-in-Bay.

Mrs. Shaffer said fold-up ice shanties and tackle fit nicely inside the Piper Cherokee 6 that the company flies.

Summers since the coronavirus also have been busy with travelers to and tours above the Lake Erie islands, she said.

Griffing Flying Service even flies a couple school children each day from Kelleys Island to the mainland, a number that has been larger in previous years.

Neither that nor the daily mail run is as lucrative as the charters that Griffing wins to run college students to and from Cleveland on holidays, for instance, or its long hauls to Florida with corporate clients.

But it’s a stable, legacy business that Thomas Griffing says he hopes his son Harry, already a plane enthusiast, will want a chance to experience when the time comes.

“We’ve got a good following,” he said.