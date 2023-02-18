WWE Legend Goldberg Says He Was ‘Disgusted’ By Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for HISTORY)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg didn’t enjoy Rihanna’s performance in the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show this past Sunday. Speaking on a recent episode of the “CarCast” podcast alongside Matt D’Andria, Goldberg called Rihanna’s 13-minute, 12-song set “disgusting.”

“So now we’ll talk about entertainment,” Goldberg said after delivering his thoughts on the game. “I thought Rihanna was freakin’ horrible. I mean, I was disgusted by it. That’s all. Let’s just say that.”

When D’Andria chimed in saying the performance was “boring,” the former WWE World Heavyweight and Universal Champion came in with more criticism.

“That’s the understatement of the year, man,” he said. “I thought it was horrible.”

Goldberg appeared to take issue with Rihanna’s actions, such as grabbing her crotch onstage. He continued by complimenting Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem after D’Andria initially put it over.

“Without making it about them. That’s all,” Goldberg said of Stapleton. “Just performing it in a really good way. Period, end of story. Doing their job to the fullest.”

Millions of other viewers, meanwhile, enjoyed Rihanna’s performance. Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show had 118.7 million glued to their TV sets. Her performance was only topped in viewership by Katy Perry’s show in 2015.

Did a WWE Star Take a Shot at Goldberg for Criticism of Rihanna?

Shortly after Goldberg’s criticism of Rihanna made the rounds on social media, WWE manager MVP sent out an interesting tweet.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of the people that find Rhianna offensive or are “disgusted” by her performance at the SB are not at all bothered by a presidential candidate bragging about “grabbing women by the [cat emoji]” or a 1st lady posing nude,” MVP tweeted. “Interesting…”

He later clarified that his tweet wasn’t directed at Goldberg.

“Just want to clarify. I don’t do passive-aggressive or throw shade,” MVP wrote. “I didn’t know about Bill’s critique until after I sent out the Tweet. The Tweet was in response to a lot of people using the words “offensive” or “disgusting” to describe the SB halftime performance.”