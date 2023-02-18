Your own high-end recording studio? Check out historic one in Nashville up for sale

A building rich in Tennessee history has landed on the real estate market in Nashville, and it’s the perfect opportunity for a new owner with a ton of imagination — and $10 million.

It’s called the Layman building, and its currently being used as a high-end recording studio. Built in 1900, the 3,494-square-foot residence has a lot to offer, including three adjoining commercial lots included in the purchase price.

“ It’s historic, and everyone loves to see a historic property ,” listing agent Rob Wagner told Realtor.com. “And it has been completely restored, which is wonderful. It’s in an extremely hot spot of Nashville. It opens up a whole world of opportunities for a buyer.”

According to Wagner, the building was a drug store and doctor’s office prior to being a music studio.

“It was really cool because there was a living quarters above the store, which was very common in the late 1800s,” Wagner said.

The interior is splashed with different, bold colors and has an old-world meets crisp, clean modern vibe while the outside carries a classic brick look.

“ Balancing the building’s historic character with modern functionality has been a priority for the design of the studio today,” the Layman Drug Company website says of the building.

“While much of the building’s exterior has remained the same, the façade was rebuilt to match its former glory and to allow the structure to remain recognizable to a neighborhood that lives in a city of continual change. In 2017, the historic building was reincarnated as Nashville’s first recording studio designed for cinematographers just as much as musicians and recording engineers.”

