Your own high-end recording studio? Check out historic one in Nashville up for sale
By TJ Macias,
11 days ago
A building rich in Tennessee history has landed on the real estate market in Nashville, and it’s the perfect opportunity for a new owner with a ton of imagination — and $10 million.
It’s called the Layman building, and its currently being used as a high-end recording studio. Built in 1900, the 3,494-square-foot residence has a lot to offer, including three adjoining commercial lots included in the purchase price.
“While much of the building’s exterior has remained the same, the façade was rebuilt to match its former glory and to allow the structure to remain recognizable to a neighborhood that lives in a city of continual change. In 2017, the historic building was reincarnated as Nashville’s first recording studio designed for cinematographers just as much as musicians and recording engineers.”
