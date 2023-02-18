When and where can I see wildflowers in Northern California? Here’s what to expect this season

A generous amount of water dropped over Northern California this winter, and rolling green hills adorned with wildflower blooms are anticipated throughout the Golden State.

Previous superblooms, or an unusually high number of wildflowers, have drawn large crowds to California state parks.

This year “the wildflower bloom is expected to be good to better-than-average” in parts of California, said Jorge Moreno, a spokesman for the California Department of Parks and Recreation, in an email to The Bee.

Wildflower season typically starts at the end of February and lasts until early May. In the Sierra foothills, you’re more likely to spot the colorful flowers starting in March.

Northern California parks, however, are not expected to see a very large bloom, Moreno said. But it’s hard to predict because weather conditions “play a major role.”

“Large wildflower blooms typically happen in desert and certain types of grasslands and table mountain-type of environments,” Moreno said.

If you want to witness the breathtaking super bloom in Northern California this spring, here are some tips and places to look:

Where to spot wildflowers in Northern California

It’s still too early to tell how big the blooms will be this year, but there have already been some sightings of flowers.

Here are some parks to consider as wildflower season gets rolling. You’ll want to double check to see if flowers have bloomed yet before heading out:

South Yuba River State Park , in Nevada County, is hosting wildflower walks.

Stevens Trailhead , in Colfax, is another popular location for flower sightings, however the park doesn’t start seeing flowers until around May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

North Table Mountain near Oroville.

Jepson Prairie near Vacaville.

Hidden Falls , known for its California poppies, in Auburn.

Russian Ridge Preserve , in San Mateo County.

Sagehen Creek Loop near Truckee in Tahoe National Forest.

The California Department of Park and Recreation has a Wildflower Bloom page that is updated as parks begin to see flowers. As of Feb. 17, it only lists two locations, both in Southern California.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Chino Hills State Park

Tips for wildflower viewing in California

The sight of colorful flowers is breathtaking, but it’s important to be mindful of nature when on the trails. Below are some quick tips from the California Department of Parks and Recreation:

Stay on the trails.

Don’t trample the flowers.

Remember to pick up after yourself and not leave trash behind.

Take photos and don’t pick flowers.

Locations for superbloom sightings are often in rural places with no cell service, prepare in advance.

Arrive early to beat crowds.

