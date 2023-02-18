Rodgers vs. Carr: Bills Watch as Jets Recruit QBs

The Buffalo Bills will keep an eye on New York here ... while also working to keep Rodgers and Carr and the Jets in the AFC East rear-view mirror.

The New York Jets obviously think they are on the verge of ... something. And the Buffalo Bills have a reason to cast more than a glance their way.

Why? Because the Jets have a chance at what it can be assumed is a quarterback update, with free agent Derek Carr visiting New York ... and with "disgusting'' Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers maybe coming available soon via trade .

Would the quarterback-hungry Jets, with that hunger satisfied by one of these acquisitions, threaten the balance of power in the AFC East?

Buffalo has won the East for the last three seasons - not enough to some fans, of course, but an accomplishment nevertheless.

Does Carr in green change that?

Does Rodgers in (a different shade of) green change that?

Rodgers, 39, has a reputation for being difficult and for being great. As he spends the week contemplating his navel in his "Fortress of Attitude'' ... er, "Solitude'' ... he can be thinking not only about forcing his way out of Green Bay, but also about how he's coming off the worst season of his career, with a 91.1 passer rating and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26/12.

Carr, 31, meanwhile posted an 86.3 passer rating and was benched at the end of the year by the Las Vegas Raiders, who this week were forced to cut him.

Both players have credentials. But both players will come with gigantic contracts. Meanwhile, Rodgers' magic seems largely gone, and Carr's situation is almost as odd: Why, if he is so coveted, did the Raiders dump him?

In November, the Jets beat Buffalo 20-17. In the December rematch, Buffalo won, 20-12. Those results represent "progress'' for the Jets. But they still finished 7-10 and were lapped by the 13-3 Bills.

Buffalo will keep an eye on New York here ... while also working to keep Rodgers and Carr and the Jets in the AFC East rear-view mirror.

