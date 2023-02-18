Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
AllPanthers

Panthers Hire Tem Lukabu as Outside Linebackers Coach

By Schuyler Callihan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzlNZ_0krwrl6600

Carolina dips into the college waters for a defensive assistant.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Tem Lukabu to be the team's new outside linebackers coach.

Over the past three years, Lukabu has served as the defensive coordinator at Boston College.

This past season, the Eagles finished 5th in the ACC in passing defense allowing 211.2 ypg, 13th in rushing defense (167.4 ypg), and 13th in scoring defense (30.3). In 2021, Lukabu and BC boasted one of the best defenses in the league, finishing 4th in total defense (343.8 ypg), 1st in passing defense (173.5 ypg), 9th in rushing defense (170.3 ypg), and 3rd in scoring defense (22.2 ppg).

Lukabu does have five years of NFL experience, but only one year of leading a position group, which came during the 2019 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lukabu's coaching resume

2006-07: Director of Player Development, Rutgers

2008-09: Linebackers Coach, Rhode Island

2010-11: Outside Linebackers Coach, Rutgers

2012-13: Defensive Assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2014: Linebackers Coach, Colgate

2015: Defensive Line Coach, Florida International

2016-17: Defensive Quality Control Coach, San Francisco 49ers

2018: Linebackers Coach, Mississippi State

2019: Linebackers Coach, Cincinnati Bengals

2020-22: Defensive Coordinator, Boston College

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Favorite Lamar Jackson trade partner just cleared the way for deal
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Orlovsky: 'Carolina, It's Time to Make the Move' to 'Own the Division for the Next Ten Years'
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Panthers' Interest in Derek Carr Seems Real; 'He Checks A lot of Boxes'
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Quick Hits: Everything Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Said at the NFL Combine
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
Quick Hits: Frank Reich Speaks at NFL Combine
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
John Fox Accepts Job with Detroit Lions
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Panthers to Meet with Derek Carr
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Bears 'Leaning Toward' Trading No. 1 Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy