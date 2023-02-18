Panthers Hire Tem Lukabu as Outside Linebackers Coach

Carolina dips into the college waters for a defensive assistant.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Tem Lukabu to be the team's new outside linebackers coach.

Over the past three years, Lukabu has served as the defensive coordinator at Boston College.

This past season, the Eagles finished 5th in the ACC in passing defense allowing 211.2 ypg, 13th in rushing defense (167.4 ypg), and 13th in scoring defense (30.3). In 2021, Lukabu and BC boasted one of the best defenses in the league, finishing 4th in total defense (343.8 ypg), 1st in passing defense (173.5 ypg), 9th in rushing defense (170.3 ypg), and 3rd in scoring defense (22.2 ppg).

Lukabu does have five years of NFL experience, but only one year of leading a position group, which came during the 2019 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lukabu's coaching resume

2006-07: Director of Player Development, Rutgers

2008-09: Linebackers Coach, Rhode Island

2010-11: Outside Linebackers Coach, Rutgers

2012-13: Defensive Assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2014: Linebackers Coach, Colgate

2015: Defensive Line Coach, Florida International

2016-17: Defensive Quality Control Coach, San Francisco 49ers

2018: Linebackers Coach, Mississippi State

2019: Linebackers Coach, Cincinnati Bengals

2020-22: Defensive Coordinator, Boston College

