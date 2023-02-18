Girls basketball: Lakeside Lutheran closes regular season by edging Poynette 46-43

POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team capped the regular season on a three-game winning streak by defeating host Poynette 46-43 on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Warriors’ Katie de Galley hit the tie breaking free throw with 34.9 seconds left. She missed her second try but Jenna Shadoski grabbed the board, got fouled and hit both to up Lakeside’s lead to 43-40.

On the other end, Shadoski stuffed a jumper attempt by Hadley Walters, who scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed the ball out of the air and was fouled with 22.5 seconds to go. Shadoski, who scored 13 points, went 9 of 10 at the stripe and grabbed seven rebounds, hit both to give the Warriors (15-9, 7-3 in conference) a two-possession lead.

Lakeside’s Ava Heckmann added 10 points and Ava Stein recorded 14 boards.

“We are happy to finish the conference season at 7-3,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “It exceeds our expectations and the preseason predictions.”

“In the first half, we got into a bit of foul trouble. Jenna and Ella Schuetz both had to sit because of foul trouble. We were able to weather the storm and compete hard all game long. I was proud of my girls and their effort tonight, seeing them play their last conference and regular season game.

“Ava Heckmann gave us some nice production with some valuable defense and a much-needed three-point shot in the second half. Ava Stein only had four points but she did fulfill her role, collecting a game-high 14 rebounds.”

Fourth-seeded Lakeside, which has won 10 of its last 12 dating back to early January, hosts fifth-seeded Wautoma or 12th-seeded Mayville in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

“We are taking nothing for granted,” Asmus said. “From here on out, it’s one game at a time. We’re just trying to get to one every night. Our kids are looking forward to the playoffs. With a little bit of sickness and mild injuries, we’re hoping to heal up and compete next week.”

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46, POYNETTE 43

Lakeside 20 26 — 46

Poynette 20 23 — 43

Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — de Galley 2 2-6 6, Shadoski 2 9-10 13, Schuetz 1 1-4 3, Heckmann 4 1-1 10, Cody 3 0-0 6, Riesen 1 2-4 4, Stein 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 15-25 46.

Poynette — Walters 8 2-4 19, Theis 1 0-0 2, Woodward 1 0-0 3, La Sarge 2 2-2 6, Gavinski 0 3-4 3, LaPacek 4 1-2 10. Totals 16 8-12 43.

3-point goals — LL (Heckmann 1); P (Woodward 1, LaPacek 1, Walters 1) 3.

Total fouls — LL 11, P 21.

Fouled out — P: La Sarge.