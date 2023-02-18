Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead after Saturday morning shooting in North Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff,

11 days ago

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 18, 2023 01:58

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on the 3500 block of Girard Avenue North. Responding officers found a man in his 40s in an alley there. He had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that it appears the man had been working on a vehicle when another vehicle approached. There was an argument between the two parties, and someone in the second vehicle is believed to have opened fire, before the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released pending report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

Police are still working to determine details about what happened. No one, at this point, has been taken into custody.

