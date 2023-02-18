Wanted man charged with felony DWI after Elk River hit-and-run

by Jim Boyle

Editor

A 40-year-old Plymouth man who’s no stranger to drinking and driving has been apprehended again for drunken driving, this time after his alleged involvement in hit-and-run crash along Highway 169 in Elk River, despite the fact that his license had been previously canceled.

In fact, there had been an active warrant out for his arrest since last summer when he was convicted of a felony DWI and given time to report to jail for the Aug. 1, 2021, offense. He never did, and a warrant had been active for him since June 2, 2022.

Bruce Anderson had been southbound on Highway 169 near 221st Avenue in a Ford Focus with a female passenger and two children, ages 4 and 10, in the back seat when the car struck a Honda Accord at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 9 and did not stop.

The Accord was driven by Shannon Leabch, a 21-year-old St. Paul woman who had been in the right lane when she was struck by Anderson, who had been in the left lane before that.

Elk River Police located the Ford in Elk River moments later and pulled the hit-and-run suspect over on Highway 169 south of Jackson Avenue.

He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges. No injuries occurred in the crash, and Leabch did not have any passengers.

Anderson’s passengers were Rachelle Mitchell, a 30-year-old Bemidji woman, a 10-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy.

Anderson has since been charged with felony DWI and felony refusal to submit to a chemical test as well as gross misdemeanors for giving a false name to the police office, driving after cancellation after being deemed a danger to the public when driving. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for failing to stop after a collision. The maximum sentence for his felony DWI charge, if convicted, is seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine.

The Minnesota State Patrol had responded to a report of the crash about 5:12 p.m. The motorist said the driver who struck her had been swerving in and out of the lane, cutting off other cars, before hitting her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 10. She reportedly followed the vehicle and identified its location to law enforcement.

Anderson told police he was Alan White with a date of birth of Oct. 18, 1983. It was later determined to be Anderson with a birthdate in October 1982.

A bottle of Fireball whiskey was found in the car and officers detected the smell of alcohol. He declined a field sobriety test but did submit to a preliminary breath test that produced a BAC of 0.299.

The adult passenger was administered a breath test and got a BAC reading of 0.366 and was transported to the hospital due to her intoxication, according to an Elk River Police report.

Both juvenile passengers were transported to the Elk River Police Department and later turned over to Hennepin County Health and Human Services so they could be placed in protective services.

Anderson’s driving status was canceled — inimical to public safety after being convicted for DWI five times, including once in 2010, once in 2015, twice in 2020 and again in 2022, according to the criminal complaint.

Anderson’s next court appearance is an omnibus hearing on March 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sherburne County 10th District Courthouse in Elk River.