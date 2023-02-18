Achievement, integration plan shared at board meeting

by Maggie Stanwood

Contributing Writer

The Elk River Area School Board at its Feb. 13 regular meeting heard a report on the district’s 2023-2026 Achievement and Integration Plan.

Teaching and Learning Director Kelly Corbett and Curriculum Specialist Kristin Hall explained that the purpose of the plan is to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and to reduce academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds.

Corbett and Hall said the plan was created by gathering feedback during instructional and AVID-specific visits and from the American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee and the strategic plan; reviewing data and analyzing the impact of the previous plan; and establishing goals, refining strategies and determining key indicators of progress.

There are three goals included in the plan. The first goal is to increase racial and economic integration. According to the presentation, students will be asked to self-report on “inter-district partnership activities that positively impact academic performance” to maintain 80% agreement or strong agreement annually and to “provide opportunities to engage with peers” to increase from 77% agreement or strong agreement in 2022 to 80% in 2026.

The second goal is to reduce achievement disparities. This includes increasing the reading proficiency rate for students of color from 48.6% to 62.5%, and increasing the reading proficiency rate for students eligible for federal lunch subsidies from 40.4% to 56.6%.

The third goal is to increase equitable access to effective and more diverse teachers. This includes increasing the number of secondary educators trained in AVID strategies from 38% to 50% and increasing the number of elementary educators trained in strategies to recognize and respond to bullying, bias and microaggressions from 0% to 70%.

The plan, which will be the topic of an upcoming School Board Feb. 27 work session, will be brought back to the board for approval no later than the March 13 regular board meeting. The district is required to submit the plan to the Minnesota Department of Education by March 15.