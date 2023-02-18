Officer Welsh promoted to ERPD patrol sergeant

Elk River Police Officer Michael Welsh was promoted to the position of patrol sergeant effective Feb. 7 at the Elk River City Council’s Feb. 6 meeting.

The patrol sergeant position became vacant after Sergeant Andrew Zabee took over the vacant Special Services Sergeant position due to Sergeant Dan Block’s retirement in April of 2022.

After an internal process, Welsh has been selected to be promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant, a position responsible for daily supervision of patrol officers.

Welsh has more than 16 years of law enforcement experience. He earned his bachelor’ s degree in law enforcement from Saint Cloud State University in 2005. From there he began his law enforcement career vith the University of Minnesota Police Department in 2006.

Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said he first met him while doing security detail at U of M events.

Welsh joined the Elk River Police Department in August of 2020 and serves as a field training officer and is a member of the SWAT team.

“He has proven to be a great addition to our department,” Nierenhausen told the council.

Nierenhausen described him as tenacious, noting he applied to be a police officer in Elk River three times. He has been awarded a police service ribbon in his time with ERPD.