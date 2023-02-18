Athlete of the Week: Artmann focused on Top 5 finish at state and medical career

by Erik Nelson

Sports Reporter

Elks senior and co-captain of the Elk River wrestling team Alex Artmann has already made up his mind on his future after he graduates from Elk River High School on June 9.

Artmann, the son of an X-ray technician and an electrical engineer, will study pre-med at either the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul or St. Cloud State University this fall. He has been accepted into both schools but hasn’t made a decision yet on which one he will attend.

Artmann said pre-med interests him because he has learned about science not only in school but from his parents. He said his parents have taught him to be diligent and to not take the easy way out in life. One of his favorite subjects at the high school in AP Physics, where he is learning about conservation of energy through mathematical equations.

“My parents always pressure me to take AP classes, which has helped me know what it’s like to be in a college class,” Artmann said.

Artmann’s mother, Kim Artmann, is an X-ray technician at Suburban Imaging, while his father, Joel Artmann, is an electrical engineer for Medtronic who designs pacemakers and automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Kim said Alex has always been interested in math and biology.

“He’s been through some significant injuries himself, so he’s had a lot of doctoring himself,” Kim said. “He’s interested in learning how to help people and make people get better. My passion (is) in anatomy and biology, so I’ve talked about that (with Alex) a lot at home. He gets a lot of math and science from his dad as well. The combination from both of us and from his schooling and his teachers have pushed him to go in that direction.”

On the mat, Alex is one of the leaders on the Elks wrestling team and was one of four Elk River wrestlers to compete at the 2022 Class 3A individual tournament last March at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Alex said wrestling has prepared him mentally for college and life after high school. He wants to be remembered as a hard worker who left it all on the mat.

“Wrestling’s tough on you mentally, so that’s prepared me mentally with school,” he said.

Elks head coach Paul Nelson said Alex is a fierce competitor.

“He’s smart and he’s dedicated,” Nelson said. “He worked hard in the offseason. It’s paying off this season with all the success he’s had. ... He’s wrestled some of the top wrestlers in the country this year.”

Alex said to finish in the top five at state this year would mean the world to him. He lost in the first round of last year’s state tournament to St. Michael-Albertville’s Ian Schultz 8-2.

“It’s what I’ve been wanting all this year,” he said. “It’s what I quit cross-country (for). It’s what I’ve been training all year for.”