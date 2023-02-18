Open in App
Baltimore, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens Lamar Jackson Contract Decision: All-Time Moment for Franchise

By Adam Schultz,

11 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are at a crossroads in contract negotiations, but it is paramount that the franchise keeps its star quarterback.

The Baltimore Ravens could be on the verge of making a huge blunder. The contract negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson are entering crisis mode, with neither side willing to budge an inch.

Reports state that Jackson rejected a five-year contract worth $250 million with $133 million fully guaranteed. Given what Deshaun Watson received after not playing for over a year ($230 million guaranteed), what the Cleveland Browns quarterback received should be the starting point.

But if a deal isn't struck, then the Ravens could see a dramatic fall. As our own Todd Karpovich has already p ointed out, when Jackson is playing, they look like Super Bowl contenders (45-16 record).

But as we saw this season, when Jackson is out, it nearly ceases to function. In nine of his 12 games, the Ravens scored 20 points or more (totals of 38, 37, and 27 three times), but Baltimore failed to surpass 17 points without him in the lineup.

The Ravens' record without Lamar is also poor (8-13), so if the organization harbors any thoughts of winning a Super Bowl, Lamar needs to be paid. Does the recent hire of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator change anything?

Maybe.

His quarterback style might be the deal breaker, though. His running ability is his biggest weapon, and like a running back, the shelf life is incredibly short.

But...

Given Jackson's improvement as a passer in recent years, he is, for some, more than worth the "gamble" of paying him huge money.

We see how teams clamor for a quarterback to lead their franchises and the Ravens could let a star slip through their fingers.

No one can say that he doesn't deserve it. He is a league MVP, a two-time Pro Bowler, and an All-Pro with a skillset no other quarterback has in the league.

Organizations are often ridiculed for the decisions they don't make rather than the ones they do, and with Lamar Jackson, the Ravens need to swallow their pride and pay the going rate. Otherwise, lean years could be ahead.

Comments / 0

