Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce explain why players without an NBA ring shouldn't be Hall of Fame eligible

According to KG and Pierce, the Hall of Fame should be off-limits to players without a championship ring.

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is reserved only for the great of the greats. That's why Celtics greats Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce believe that winning an NBA title should be a prerequisite for a Springfield enshrinement.

“Been in the Hall of Fame and then being here with the championship is solidified. That’s 360 to me. Not to say or disown anybody else in here, but I feel they go together. These are arguably the best players to ever touch the rock, and to be in here, to be considered one of them, with the championship, is icing on the cake,” KG said .

The Truth then backed up his former teammate’s statement.

“I’m not even sure I want to be in the Hall of Fame without one of these. We’re talking about the best of the best, in accomplishment, the highest accomplishment you can accomplish as a team. Like I feel that this should be the entry. You can’t come here without one of these. That’s just my opinion," Pierce added.

“‘Cause when you talk about the best, the best have won it….At least one time,” Garnett concluded.

First Celtics Title in Post Larry Bird Era

Well, it’s easy for them to say that because they both won a championship in Boston.

Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined Paul Pierce in 2007 to form a “Big 3” and help the Boston Celtics win the 2008 NBA Championship, giving the storied franchise its first title in the post-Larry Bird era and their 17th NBA championship overall, the most by any NBA team.

Ray Allen was the first member of the Celtics Big 3 to retire in 2014 after adding a second championship ring in Miami. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Garnett and Pierce stayed in the league longer, but they, too, ended up in Springfield when all was said and done.

Garnett retired in 2016 and was a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer in a star-studded 2020 Class that included Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Meanwhile, Pierce played in the NBA until 2017 and was also inducted on the first ballot in 2021, with Garnett as his presenter during the enshrinement ceremony.

No Ring, No Entry?

Garnett and Pierce can talk about what they want to happen. But let’s not forget that KG played a dozen seasons without an NBA title in Minnesota and didn’t win his solitary ring until he joined the Celtics. Likewise, Pierce had nine barren seasons in Boston and wasn’t able to wear a championship ring until Garnett and Allen came along.

Winning the NBA championship is the ultimate prize for an NBA player. But some have not been fortunate, like Pierce, to get Garnett and Allen, and vice versa, to help them win. Still, these other players have contributed greatly to the game of basketball as individuals.

There are over a hundred Hall of Famers without a championship ring. Some of the more popular names on that list are Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, and Allen Iverson. Looking farther back, the likes of Pete Maravich, Elgin Baylor, Dan Issel, Bob Lanier, and Alex English also never won a championship in the NBA but are enshrined in Springfield. Just imagine what the Hall of Fame would be without these names.