Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
BasketballNetwork.net

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce explain why players without an NBA ring shouldn't be Hall of Fame eligible

By Shane Garry Acedera,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUXlb_0krwkSNw00

According to KG and Pierce, the Hall of Fame should be off-limits to players without a championship ring.

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is reserved only for the great of the greats. That's why Celtics greats Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce believe that winning an NBA title should be a prerequisite for a Springfield enshrinement.

“Been in the Hall of Fame and then being here with the championship is solidified. That’s 360 to me. Not to say or disown anybody else in here, but I feel they go together. These are arguably the best players to ever touch the rock, and to be in here, to be considered one of them, with the championship, is icing on the cake,” KG said .

The Truth then backed up his former teammate’s statement.

“I’m not even sure I want to be in the Hall of Fame without one of these. We’re talking about the best of the best, in accomplishment, the highest accomplishment you can accomplish as a team. Like I feel that this should be the entry. You can’t come here without one of these. That’s just my opinion," Pierce added.

“‘Cause when you talk about the best, the best have won it….At least one time,” Garnett concluded.

First Celtics Title in Post Larry Bird Era

Well, it’s easy for them to say that because they both won a championship in Boston.

Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined Paul Pierce in 2007 to form a “Big 3” and help the Boston Celtics win the 2008 NBA Championship, giving the storied franchise its first title in the post-Larry Bird era and their 17th NBA championship overall, the most by any NBA team.

Ray Allen was the first member of the Celtics Big 3 to retire in 2014 after adding a second championship ring in Miami. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Garnett and Pierce stayed in the league longer, but they, too, ended up in Springfield when all was said and done.

Garnett retired in 2016 and was a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer in a star-studded 2020 Class that included Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Meanwhile, Pierce played in the NBA until 2017 and was also inducted on the first ballot in 2021, with Garnett as his presenter during the enshrinement ceremony.

No Ring, No Entry?

Garnett and Pierce can talk about what they want to happen. But let’s not forget that KG played a dozen seasons without an NBA title in Minnesota and didn’t win his solitary ring until he joined the Celtics. Likewise, Pierce had nine barren seasons in Boston and wasn’t able to wear a championship ring until Garnett and Allen came along.

Winning the NBA championship is the ultimate prize for an NBA player. But some have not been fortunate, like Pierce, to get Garnett and Allen, and vice versa, to help them win. Still, these other players have contributed greatly to the game of basketball as individuals.

There are over a hundred Hall of Famers without a championship ring. Some of the more popular names on that list are Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, and Allen Iverson. Looking farther back, the likes of Pete Maravich, Elgin Baylor, Dan Issel, Bob Lanier, and Alex English also never won a championship in the NBA but are enshrined in Springfield. Just imagine what the Hall of Fame would be without these names.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"As far as I'm concerned, he's the enemy now" - Grant Hill once officially declared Allan Houston as his biggest foe
Detroit, MI2 days ago
“You suck at basketball” - Austin Rivers calls out the NBA couch experts
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Damian Lillard uses Russell Westbrook as an example to show why leaving a franchise isn't always the best move - "Now you're coming off the bench"
Portland, OR1 day ago
“We have to grow up" - Jason Kidd calls out Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks after blowing a 27-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas, TX2 days ago
"D-Rose, that's a legend" - Julius Randle together with the MSG fans support former MVP's appearance
New York City, NY2 days ago
Tyrese Maxey shares why Toronto is one of the most challenging places to play at -"They hate us,they boo us every single time"
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Shaquille O’Neal doesn't want Anthony Edwards to be the next Jeremy Lin: "You have to be great for a long period of time"
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
Michael Wilbon calls Luka Doncic “a big baby,” suggests what he needs to do to become an MVP or the greatest player in the league
Dallas, TX1 day ago
"You getting drug tested in the morning" - NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard's 71-point game
Portland, OR2 days ago
Kevin Durant reveals how he has been distant from Kyrie Irving since getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
“They better pray I don’t win a championship for the Blazers” - Damian Lillard believes he'll never get credit for what he's done unless he wins a title
Portland, OR2 days ago
How the Lakers could benefit in the postseason and offseason from the Pelicans’ drop in the standings
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Mikal Bridges has hilarious response to JJ Redick asking who was his least favorite teammate on the Phoenix Suns - "Get him the hell away from me"
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe blasts Skip Bayless for blatantly pointing out the hypocrisy of LeBron James when comparing him to Tom Brady
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
"As time has gone by, it starts to mean even more to you" - Joe Dumars on having the NBA Sportsmanship Award named after him
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
“Man, it was weird in the beginning" - Hedo Turkoglu opens up about how it felt stopping a Kobe vs. Lebron Finals in 2009
Orlando, FL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy