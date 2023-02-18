"We lost because I wasn’t even there" - LeBron James reflects on Miami Heat's 2011 Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks

King James opened up about his "disappearing act” in the 2011 NBA Finals.

LeBron James © Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

LeBron James has had one of the greatest careers in the history of the NBA, if not the greatest. However, King James’ stint in the NBA hasn’t been royal from start to current. Apart from success, James has seen a fair share of failures. But perhaps the most striking non-success of LeBron’s NBA career was the Miami Heat’s loss in the 2011 NBA Finals.

“25 was my first year in Miami. You know, and we lost in my first year. I was 25 years old. I think one of the first ones that I started to learn is that you can’t really give a F*** about what people say no more. ‘Cause everybody gonna f***n critique everything you do, no matter what you do. That s**t will creep into your mind. No matter if you believe it or not. It’s wasted energy," LeBron said .

“My first year in Miami, I was down there and I was like, I was literally like, I wanted to prove everybody wrong. And I, like, literally lost myself in the moment. I lost myself. And I got all the way to the championship that year and lost. And the reason, I knew….afterward, I was like, 'We lost because I wasn’t even there,'” James added.

Taking My Talents to South Beach

LeBron drew plenty of flak for leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers after playing the first seven years of his NBA career with his hometown team.

The Cavs drafted Jame first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft but hoping that he would be their messiah. But after failing to win a championship during that span, he took his talents to South Beach in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat.

Miami also brought in superstar forward Chris Bosh that offseason to pair with James and resident star Dwyane Wade. With a “super team,” the Heat would make four consecutive Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014. They would go 2 out of 4 in four NBA championship series’ played, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

James would also win back-to-back NBA MVPs and Finals MVP awards during that stretch, cementing his status as one of the greatest basketball players to lace up a pair of sneakers. But King James’ short stint in Miami will always be blemished by the Heat’s 2011 NBA Finals defeat to the underdog Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron’s Disappearing Act

As expected, the Miami Heat drew first blood in Game 1 of the 2011 NBA Finals, taking a 92-84 win at home. James led the Heat with 24 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. The Mavs tied the series in Game 2, but James still had a good game with a 20-8-4 statline. But after that game, his production began to diminish in a notorious disappearing act.

He scored 17 points in Game 3 but that did not matter as Miami won and took a 2-1 series lead. In Game 4 , James shot just 3-11 and scored only 8 points, with the Mavs tying the series once again. James would later call that game the toughest loss of his NBA career .

The King posted a triple-double in Game 5 but only scored 17 points, a production bettered by Jason Terry’s 21 points and matched by five-foot-something J.J. Barea. Dallas took the series lead 3-2.

James fared better in Game 6 with 21 points but he committed six turnovers and was still outscored by Terry, who had 27 off the bench. The Mavs won the game and clinched the series for their first-ever NBA title. The Heat would be brought back to earth after failing to win the championship during the first year of the LeBron James era.