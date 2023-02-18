Open in App
Silver Spring, MD
People Trapped On Balconies In Silver Spring High-Rise Fire

By Cecilia Levine,

11 days ago
The Point at 8750 Georgia Avenue Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Six people were hospitalized including one in critical condition in an apartment fire that broke out overnight in Silver Spring, officials said.

Firefighters responded to The Point at 8750 Georgia Avenue where smoke was coming from the seventh floor and people were trapped on balconies sometime around 6 a.m., Montgomery County spokesman Pete Piringer said in a series of tweets.

Firefighters swiftly began rescues and evacuations as they worked to suppress the multi-alarm blaze. Two firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire seemed to be under control as of 8:55 a.m.

