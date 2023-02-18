Bill Gates Gives Brutally Honest Assessment of His Managerial Style in Microsoft's Early Days

Gates describes his younger self as 'overly intense.'

As the cofounder of Microsoft ( MSFT ) - Get Free Report , billionaire Bill Gates is often looked to as an example of wisdom in business.

But in a new interview with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where the two men answer questions made up by an AI, Gates revealed that looking back on his history, he saw some areas where he made mistakes.

When one question asked "If you could go back in time and speak with your younger self at the beginning of your career, what advice would you give yourself and how would you approach your work differently?", Gates appeared thoughtful before expounding.

"Well, I was kind of overly intense," Gates said as Sunak laughed. "I only -- I didn't believe in weekends, I didn't believe in vacation. It meant that there were a lot of people that probably could have helped me that just didn't fit in because I had this very narrow view of the working style, the talking style."

"And for the small early Microsoft group, that was okay, but then as we got bigger I had to realize okay, as you get sales teams in, as you get people with families in, you gotta think about this, it's a very long term thing," he continued. "So I was a little too -- I was very intense on myself and I tried to apply that to other people. And so I'd help myself realize that a little sooner than I did."