Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Explains How Malik Beasley Can Trash Talk Scotty Pippen Jr. Using Larsa Pippen

By Aaron Abhishek,

11 days ago

Safe to say, Shaq's comments won't be winning him any fans from either Larsa or Pippen Jr.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal had a hilarious take about how Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition Malik Beasley can trash-talk his teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. using Larsa Pippen.

It should be noted that Beasley and Larsa stayed together for around six months after dating between late 2020 to April 2021. Larsa was 46, while the guard was 24 at the time.

And for Shaq, that former relationship was something Beasley could use to spur Pippen Jr. Speaking on 'The Big Podcast with Shaq' the big man had a bit of a nasty comment on the situation.

Shaq on Scotty Pippen Jr. and Malik Beasley being on the same team: “You know what would be messed up? If they started playing one-on-one and [Malik Beasley] hit a jumper in [Pippen Jr’s] face and go ‘Yo momma.’”

For the uninitiated, Pippen Jr’s parents, Larsa and Scottie split some time ago with cheating allegations surfacing from both sides, and soon after Beasley and Larsa were seeing each other.

Safe to say, Shaq's comments won't be winning him any fans from either Larsa or Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. Didn't Want Any Part Of The Larsa Pippen-Malik Beasley Relationship Drama

Back in 2020, there was ample stress from both Larsa and Beasley's ends when their families didn't take the news of them dating too well.

Pippen Jr in particular had made sure he wanted nothing to do with the relationship and while he didn't make any public statement about it, his social media activity suggested as much.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s recent likes on Twitter. You can tell he wants no part of this drama.

On the season front, Pippen hasn't had a lot of playing minutes with the Lakers, but Beasley has been looked at as their solution to shooting woes. Initially seen as their sixth-man option, Beasley comes with the ability to provide high-volume 3-point shooting.

In addition to Beasley, the Lakers also acquired D'Angelo Russell , Rui Hachimura, Jared Vanderbilt, and Mo Bamba before the trade deadline to bolster their chances of making the playoffs.

Only time will tell how Beasley and Pippen Jr's relationship will pan out. For now, one can only hope that they focus on the larger goal of winning a championship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy