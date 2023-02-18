I attended my first Super Bowl after 31 years as an NFL fan. Here's what surprised me most about seeing the big game in person.

Hey that's me at the Super Bowl! Tyler Lauletta / Insider

I was in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It was my first Super Bowl in person, and the big game is unlike any other football game I've ever attended.

It's an experience that was surreal in the moment, but as an Eagles fan, the ending could have been better.

Super Bowl LVII will forever be the first one I saw in person.

After covering sports at Insider for six years, in 2023, I made my way to the big game to see what all the fuss was about.

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl , work was good , if exhausting . As a native Philadelphian , by the time kickoff rolled around on Sunday, I was ready to hang up my reporter hat for a bit and take in the game as a fan.

I was still working, technically, but cleared myself to have one (1) beer, cheer for my guys, and hope for the best.

Even before kickoff, it was clear that seeing the Super Bowl in person would be unlike any other game I had ever attended.

The pregame festivities made the moment feel bigger.

I arrived at the stadium hours before kickoff to get some work done. Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of people who decided to do the same.

State Farm Stadium stands on Super Bowl Sunday. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Given the price of Super Bowl tickets and the size of the moment for fans of either team, it made sense to get everything you could get out of the experience. Fans shopped for merchandise , grabbed some stadium food, and generally milled about in the hours leading up to kickoff.

But at the Super Bowl, there is plenty of action on the field before the game. After both teams warmed up, there were anthems, presenting of colors, and the coin toss, all of which get far more attention at the Super Bowl than they do at regular games.

In the middle of the national anthem, the moment dawned on me that I was present at an event that millions upon millions of people were watching at home. It's a difficult feeling to describe.

Obviously I wasn't the star of the show, but during the anthem it felt as though I could feel the eyes of the country focusing through their televisions on the same field I was seeing in front of me. I felt a weight. It was definitely partially loaded by the fact that I wanted the Eagles to win with all my heart , and they were on the precipice of making a lifelong dream of mine come true, but there was weight independent of my hometown colors as well.

It was impossible to be there and not feel in the moment. I'm not sure I've ever felt more present than the seconds between the end of the anthem and the game actually kicking off.

The crowd was difficult to figure out, but warmed up as the game went on.

Heading into the Super Bowl, I didn't know what to expect from the crowd, other than knowing it would be different from the crowds I was used to seeing at an Eagles game .

I have never been an Eagles season ticket holder, but I have attended my fair share of games at Lincoln Financial Field, and have partied in the lots enough to know what kind of energy a Philadelphia crowd brings.

Joe Burrow said last year that the crowd at the Super Bowl felt like "a dinner party," and that was pretty good prep for what was to come, but in person, it felt a bit more nuanced than Burrow's assessment let on.

Chiefs fans celebrate after their win in Super Bowl LVII. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

At the start of the game, it was pretty quiet relative to what I've come to expect from an NFL crowd. Part of this was definitely the fact that there are plenty of neutral parties at this game. Corporate partners with the NFL get plenty of seats at the stadium, and there are fans that are unaffiliated with either team but decided to make the trek to the Super Bowl just for the experience.

Another source of the quiet, at least in my assessment, was the tension. For those that were invested in the game, every series, every down, every second was just heavy . I was emotionally exhausted by the time the Eagles scored their first touchdown. It felt like I had lost my voice before I even started screaming (I would go on to actually lose my voice as the game went on).

Finally, there was the fact that Chiefs and Eagles fans didn't want to help their opponents. At an Eagles home game, the crowd will cheer and root from a low murmur when the offense is at work, and get loud as hell with the defense on the field, in an effort to disrupt the opposing offense.

Eagles fans swarm Broad Street in the shadow of City Hall. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

But at the Super Bowl, when the Eagles had the ball, I was dead quiet. There were Chiefs fans in the building making noise, and I did not want to help them in any way, shape, or form. Similarly, when the Chiefs had the ball, the Eagles fans around me would make noise, but the Chiefs fans would stay silent. At no point was the entire crowd of roughly 67,000 urging their will in the same direction.

That said, a rhythm eventually developed. I eased into cheering more reactively rather than proactively, in response to touchdowns and big plays. It still wasn't close to a game at the Linc, but there was a charge in the stadium once everyone settled in.

The Halftime Show was also surreal to experience in person.

Even in the moments that felt larger than life, the football was still football. Touchdowns are six points, field goals are three, you need 10 yards to pick up a first down.

But the Halftime Show brought another level of surreal to the proceedings .

While football has to be played in person, the Halftime Show is clearly produced for the massive audience watching at home, moreso than the limited number of fans in the arena.

Rihanna performs at the 2023 Super Bowl. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It was jaw-dropping to see in person, both as a performance and as a general feat of production. I was reminded that Rihanna has more hits than basically any other pop star alive this side of Beyonce or Taylor Swift, and probably outlasts either of them if put head-to-head in a Verzuz style battle .

The sound was great, I don't care if it was lip-syncing or not, but simply seeing people — real people, at least one of them pregnant — floating on platforms above the field which just minutes before was hosting the pinnacle of the sport of football was difficult to compute. How did everything happen so fast? Was Rihanna enjoying the game? Who in the locker room was bummed they were missing Rihanna?

When the show was over, the stage was torn down as quickly as it went up, and the game resumed shortly after, as if nothing out of the ordinary had just occurred. Despite being without the commercials, casual conversation with friends, and frequent trips to the buffalo chicken dip that would make up my halftime at a friend's Super Bowl party , somehow time moved faster in the arena.

While I don't know how much I would pay to watch a Super Bowl I had no investment in, after my experience, I will try to be back in the arena the next time the Eagles reach the big game.

If you're reading this, I'm going to assume that you know how the Super Bowl ended . In case you weren't aware, things didn't break my way, with the Eagles giving up a 24-14 lead at halftime to ultimately fall to the Chiefs 38-35.

There was a frustrating holding call late , and the turf conditions were far worse than advertised , but those are both excuses, and there's no denying that the team that played better won the day.

Jalen Hurts walks off the field after Super Bowl LVII. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Even with the loss, it was thrilling to be there, and a moment of my sporting life that I will never forget. The degree to which I felt during those four hours in State Farm Stadium cannot be overlooked, and the chance at joy that would have come with victory was well worth the heartbreak that came with defeat.

That's life as a sports sicko, for better or worse.

That said, I'm not sure if I would be willing to pony up the money necessary to attend a Super Bowl that didn't include a team that had my lifelong support. As a member of the media, I'll cover the game, and if a friend was able to get me in, obviously it's worth the experience just to be there.

For the die-hard NFL fans, attending a Super Bowl makes sense as a bucket list item, but based on cost alone, I don't think I'll ever make enough money to casually attend a Super Bowl.

But after seeing my Eagles come so close to lifting the trophy, it would be hard for me to resist seeing them again the next time they emerge as NFC Champions.