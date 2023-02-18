Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum makes new list

By Heidi Schmidt,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWRbq_0krwbwzV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the country’s best places to celebrate Black History Month is in Kansas City , according to a digital travel magazine.

Trips To Discover describes itself as a platform working to inspire people to travel more.

The company named Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as one of “ The 14 Best U.S. Attractions to Celebrate Black History Month .”

The article credits the attraction for being full of artifacts, photographs, and exhibits to help visitors learn more about the Negro Leagues and its impact on baseball and culture.

Native Americans grapple with Chiefs Super Bowl celebrations

The museum is also a stop along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Other historic sites on the list include the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss., the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., and Martin Luther King National Historical Park in Atlanta.

The full list can be found at Trips to Discover .

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has won a number of awards since it was founded in 1990, including the Gold American Award for Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get the latest headlines sent directly to your inbox

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday. Admission is $10 a person.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Black chess champion teaching a new era of Kansas City students
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Kansas City remembers legacy, mourns loss of two jazz icons
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Kansas City Current announces schedule changes
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts announces nonprofit beneficiary
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Big 12 Championships announce new menu, experience in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Royals CEO John Sherman talks downtown baseball stadium
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Christy Martin to host amateur boxing fundraiser for Kansas City’s Hope House
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Kansas City jazz star Ronald McFadden dies unexpectedly at 66
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Be one of the first to ride new Zambezi Zinger at Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champions flags on sale
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
New ‘Fountain City Wheat’ will help maintain Kansas City fountains
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Volunteer to be part of college basketball action in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs rank among worst in NFLPA Report Cards
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Kansas City’s Wayside Waifs needs foster volunteers
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Jackson County voices opposition to potential KC landfill
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pro Football Hall of Fame honors Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Vine Street Brewing Company prepares to break barriers in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Why CEO thinks Swing Time Golf driving range fits in Shawnee
Shawnee, KS1 day ago
Key dates for the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason
Kansas City, MO59 minutes ago
Kansas City celebrates opening of new KCI Airport terminal
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Final passengers celebrate last flights at old KCI Airport terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy retailer with 2 Kansas City-area locations
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Housing Market heading back to normal
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Doobie Brothers’ extend 50th Anniversary Tour with stop Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family mourns 12-year-old, father and woman killed in Richmond fire
Richmond, MO2 hours ago
Man charged in deadly stabbing at Kansas City homeless camp
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Three things to know about Chiefs’ new QB coach David Girardi
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Kansas City weather: What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Weezer, Modest Mouse coming to Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS2 days ago
Party City will hold bankruptcy auction for lease to KC-area location
Belton, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy