Wheeling, WV
Lootpress

Career criminal sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

By Lootpress News Staff,

11 days ago

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of felony charges for the third time.

Dallas Michael Acoff, age 34, was convicted in October 2022 of five federal drug distribution counts. These new convictions were in addition to Acoff’s prior convictions for wanton endangerment with a firearm and attempted murder in connection with a homicide in Wheeling in 2015.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey heard evidence of Acoff’s prior criminal history during yesterday’s sentencing hearing as well as the facts of his most recent convictions. According to court records, Acoff sold cocaine near Fulton Playground in August 2021. Then, in February 2022, Wheeling Police attempted a traffic stop on Acoff’s vehicle on Wheeling Island. Acoff fled, first by car and then on foot, before being apprehended with possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

After considering the evidence presented, Judge Bailey imposed a sentence of 240 months.

“The residents of Ohio County are safer now that a violent, career criminal is going away for the next two decades,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force and the Wheeling Police Department deserve praise for their excellent work in this matter.”

