Gilbert man's 'Bear Crawl for Bears' to bring comfort to local hospitalized children

GILBERT—Mark Haverland has elicited a fair amount of befuddled attention on Sundays at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

Those circling the walking track have wondered what the young man is doing traversing the pathway around the ice rink on his hands and toes.

And that’s just fine with Haverland.

Any attention is good if it helps draw awareness to his upcoming endeavor: Bear crawling a 5K obstacle course race to raise funds to provide cuddly teddy bears to children admitted to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Duluth.

The 32-year-old of Gilbert is set to take part in the Spartan race on Feb. 26 in Fort McDowell, Arizona—doing the entire 3.3 miles “on all fours” in what is called the bear crawl exercise. A bear crawl is similar to a baby crawl but requires a person to bear all their body weight on their hands and toes, rather than their knees. It is an exercise used to increase abdominal, shoulder and quads strength.

The Spartan 5K—similar in concept to mud runs such as a Tough Mudder, but more focused on “testing your physical ability”—will also include 20 obstacles to tackle, such as rope courses and throwing a spear.

Haverland said as far as he knows from doing research, he will be the first person to participate in a Spartan race bear crawling rather than running, jogging or walking between obstacles.

The Big Falls native is raising funds via a GoFundMe page that can be found by searching: “Bear Crawl for Bears.”

His goal is to raise $2,000 to provide 300 hospitalized children with a teddy bear. Every $7 pays for one teddy bear.

Haverland, an United States Navy veteran currently working construction, is also a fitness coach with Fitness 365 in Eveleth and has started coaching in Virginia as Haverland Functional Fitness. He specializes in Raw Functional Training (RFT), a fitness concept designed to use body weight movements for improving mobility, strength and conditioning.

Bear crawling is one of those movements, and when Haverland was certified in RFT, he was required to complete a 2-mile bear crawl.

The exercise is more difficult than it may look, he said. It requires a lot of core and muscle strength.

Haverland said he expects the 5K to take him three to three and a half hours to finish.

Giving back to others is simply in Haverland’s heart.

He has served as an ambassador for Mission 22, a national veterans nonprofit committed to helping service members enduring the stresses of military service and returning home. The organization is based on the conclusion that 22 U.S. veterans commit suicide per day.

Haverland said he “wanted to do something different,” while seeking to also assist kids. The fitness coach is looking into creating fun local fitness programs for children who are not interested in team sports.

Bear crawling for teddy bears “is another way to give back,” he said. “In this case, to children in need of comfort.”

The four-year military veteran who served as a machinist mate aboard the USS George Washington, said he challenged himself to a 1-mile bear crawl last July. He soon realized he had lots of training to do to accomplish more than three miles of bear crawling.

Typically, during personal training, individuals have difficulty with 40 seconds of bear crawling, Haverland noted. It took him two hours and 10 minutes to do a 2-mile bear crawl for certification, he said.

Haverland began training for the Spartan last summer, doing a 1-mile bear crawl often on the Mesabi Trail near Gilbert. When the weather no longer cooperated, he began training at the ITMEC, mostly on Sundays.

He wraps his hands in boxing wrap and covers them with mechanical gloves for protection, sometimes also wrapping his toes.

Bear crawling is really a “back to basics” exercise, he explained. It’s one step above learning to crawl, and a person must learn how to crawl before beginning to walk, he said.

ITMEC walkers and parents in the stands watching their kids’ hockey practices have all been keenly interested in Haverland’s training, he said.

After all, it’s not every day you see someone bear crawling a walking track.

“They’ve been really supportive of me,” he said.

Haverland was once told: “If you set a goal and it doesn’t scare you enough, it’s not a big enough goal.”

The fitness trainer admits this upcoming endeavor is a bit scary. But if it benefits children, that’s all that matters, he said.

To contribute, visit “Bear Crawl for Bears” on GoFundMe.