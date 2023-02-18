NFL insider says Green Bay Packers ‘disgusted’ with Aaron Rodgers, ready to move on

As quarterback Aaron Rodgers evaluates his future during a four-day darkness retreat, the Green Bay Packers seem to be hoping that he either retires or requests a trade this offseason.

Green Bay made a long-term commitment to Rodgers in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL to prevent him from demanding a trade to the Denver Broncos. The organization expected the four-time MVP to be committed long-term , but his uncertainty for the future has opened the door for the franchise to make a change.

Aaron Rodgers career stats: 103.6 QB rating, 59,055 pass yards, 475 passing touchdowns

Amid a growing belief around the NFL that the Packers want to trade Rodgers, NFL teams are now inquiring with Green Bay about his availability. As everyone awaits a final decision from the 39-year-old, which is expected by early March, it appears the entire Packers’ organization badly wants to move on from their future Hall of Famer.

NFL insider Bob McGinn shared his perspective on the situation during the Go Long TD podcast . During the discussion, citing sources around the team and his own internal understanding, McGinn indicated the franchise is completely done with Rodgers.

“He’s not coming back. They’re disgusted with him and they’re done with him and they’re moving on…They have turned the page, just like they did to Favre in June and July, those months in the summer of 2008 and I don’t see it changing. This is everybody, I’m told. This is [team president Mark Murphy, this is [head coach Matt LaFleur], this is [general manager Brian Gutekunst]. This is the whole shooting match. They’ve turned the page.” NFL insider Bob McGinn on Aaron Rodgers’ status with Green Bay Packers

Rodgers skipped out on OTAs last summer, opting to skip the voluntary workouts at a time when Green Bay brought in rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Go Long’s Tyler Dunne added that a current Packers receiver who is fond of Rodgers, was critical of the quarterback for not attending the workouts.

Even when Rodgers reported for training camp, though, there seemed to be problems. While he was present for practices, those around the facility came away with the impression that the reigning NFL MVP hadn’t committed himself to football as he did in previous offseasons.

McGinn later added that the Packers “don’t see Rodgers as the guy who’s really working hard anymore.” He cited a belief that tied back to last year, with Green Bay’s staff seeing Rodgers as someone who blew off training last season and his body wasn’t ready when he reported to camp.

The long-time Packers’ beat writer is convinced the franchise is completely out on Rodgers. While the strong preference is for Rodgers to request a trade, netting draft-pick compensation for Green Bay, the sentiment would indicate even retirement would be welcomed.

Whatever decision Rodgers makes, it seems clear the Packers are ready to repeat history. Nearly two years after cutting ties with Brett Favre to turn the team over to Rodgers, it’s evident Green Bay is ready to provide Jordan Love with the same opportunity.

