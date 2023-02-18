Habitat for Humanity's annual dinner set

MOUNTAIN IRON—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity’s annual dinner will focus on the present and future. This year’s theme of the Building the Future with Habitat fundraiser is: “Impacting Today, Inspiring Tomorrow.”

The dinner, featuring plated pork tenderloin, is set for March 23 at the Mountain Iron Community Center. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the meal at 6 p.m.

The evening will include a silent action, with items donated by local businesses and individuals.

The keynote speaker will be Habitat for Humanity homeowner Autumn Ritchie. Guests will also be treated to live music by Karl and Brenna Kohlhase.

Tickets are $50, and seating is limited. Pre-paid registration by March 9 is required, and can be made by visiting www.nslchfh.org or calling 218-749-8910.

Proceeds will help provide affordable homeownership opportunities to local households. NSLCHFH is an equal opportunity housing lender. The nonprofit works with people in need of safe, energy-efficient homes who can repay an affordable mortgage and are willing to partner in the process of building their and others’ homes. To learn more, volunteer, apply, or donate, visit www.nslchfh.org.