Famous Black in Wax figures come to Panama City

By Alex Schley,

11 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) —  A traveling educational exhibit, from a Baltimore museum, is back in Bay County for its 11th straight year.

The black In wax museum uses wax figures to tell the often-overlooked story of African-American historical figures.

“I saw the power of the wax figure medium to tell a story that had been denied and neglected to put a face on a history that was faceless,” founder of The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum Joanne Martin. “And to say to children who might not be able to feel good about being too black that from the darkest to the lightest and everything in between. This is who you are. Claim it. Embrace it. Because your ancestors have fought and died for you to do so.”

A student of Dr. Elmer Martin said if the students wanted to be successful in corporate.

America, they’d have to reject traditional black culture.

“We won’t be able to make it wearing our dashiki,” Elmer’s student said. “So all of this black stuff is not going to get us what we need career-wise. And get the corporate dream and all of that.”

That was the beginning of Blacks In Wax.

The Martins decided wax figures could help create the face of their culture and teach students to be proud of their rich, black history.

“Mary McLeod Bethune and Frederick Douglass because if you have a museum, then you expect that they would be in the museum. Nat Turner and John Brown, because they were people who resisted the notion of slavery. “

Over the years, the collection has expanded to more than 140 figures, each with their own historical significance.

“The light bulb would burn for a second,” Marin said.“How many of us are going to pay the gas and electric for a light bulb to run for the burns for a second? Lewis Latimer had done work with the carbon filament and that’s what Thomas Edison adapted for his light bulb, making it practical. So again, if our children are going to learn about Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell and they should, there’s no reason that they wouldn’t learn about gravity. Woods and Lewis”

Bay County resident Jeramecia Kane says martin’s presentation opened her eyes.

“So learn about my culture in life about my people and what they went through just for me and my people to be free,” Kane said. “Now, I saw this stuff. It was very interesting for me because it also lets me know I have the stuff that I have now was based on what Harriet Tubman had to go look at to Washington and all of them.”

The exhibit will only be in Panama City through Saturday.

Then it goes to the Lynn Haven senior center next week, where people can visit Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

