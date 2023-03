Shannon Blacher led the way with a game-high 20 points as Montini Catholic defeated Glenbard South 71-33 on Friday night to win the Class 3A regional championship at Hinsdale South.

The Broncos (25-7), ranked 14th in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 girls basketball rankings , advance to face Burlington Central in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday at Glenbard South. Burlington Central defeated Boylan Catholic 42-32 on Friday to win its regional.

Glenbard South finished its season at 25-6.

Montini Catholic-Glenbard South girls basketball

Photos from Gary Duncan