The State

There was a small earthquake in the Columbia area Friday. Here’s where.

By Chris Trainor,

11 days ago

Residents in a neighboring city to Columbia might have felt a rumble Friday afternoon, as the U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake.

As noted by the S.C. Emergency Management Division, a magnitude 1.9 earthquake was confirmed by the USGS about a mile southeast of Cayce. It happened at 3:35 p.m. Friday. A 1.9 magnitude quake can barely be felt and is unlikely to cause damage, according to the USGS.

Per a USGS map , the earthquake was just off Dreher Road, near Huckabee Road. The quake happened about 3.1 miles beneath the surface, per the USGS .

Small earthquakes have continued to hit in South Carolina. There were 76 earthquakes in the Palmetto State in 2022, with more than 40 of them coming in Kershaw County .

