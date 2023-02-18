Catawba Ridge boys stun previously undefeated North Augusta in South Carolina playoffs

The Catawba Ridge boys stunned previously undefeated North Augusta, the No. 1 team in 4-A, 56-49 in the second round of the South Carolina state basketball playoffs Friday night.

Grant Lovette led the Copperheads (24-4) with 20 points. Zyan Hager contributed 16 points and Lance Barnes had 8.

North Augusta (27-1) was led by Amarri Wilcher with 15 points.

Here is a look at other second-round games from across South Carolina.

2-A girls

Kingstree 53, Wade Hampton (Hampton) 50

Takıya McGee led Kingstree (16-6) with 18 points. Makayla Dukes had 11 points, 6 assists and 8 steals. Malaysia Felder scored 10 points while Naydia Shaw had 9 points and 15 rebounds. Wade Hampton finished the season with a 19-5 record.

3-A boys

Daniel 61, Chester 46

Simms Disbrow led Daniel (21-7) with 15 points.. Shydeem McCullough led Chester (13-5) with 16 points.

2-A girls

Timberland 52, Barnwell 44

Amiyah Ferguson scored 25 points to lead Timberland (18-10). Zion Prioleau added 13 points for the Wolves, who will host a third-round game on Tuesday.

4-A boys

Wilson 48, Ridge View 45

The defending state champions won a close one. Merel Burgess put the Tigers ahead 46-45 on a free throw with 6.2 seconds left. Before Ridge View could attempt a shot, eighth-grader Josh Leonard stole the ball and fed Josh Green for a dunk at the buzzer. Burgess and Leonard led the Tigers (22-6) with 10 points each. Jayden Pretty led Ridge View (15-13) with 11 points.

SCISA 4-A girls

Hammond 71, Laurence Manning 38

Samira Khalil and Kayce Hyman each scored 23 points for the Skyhawks, who play Northwood Academy in Sumter on Monday in the quarterfinals.

2-A girls

Gray Collegiate 88, Mid-Carolina 27

Maliyah Mason led the rout with 27 points. Kandace Walker scored 16 points and Jordan Mints had 14.

4-A boys

Hartsville 46, Northwestern 43

Kam Roman scored 17 points, including the game-winner with 15 seconds left as Hartsville (13-13) advanced. Braden Crawley had 10 points and Shaquan Pendergrass contributed 9.

2-A girls

Keenan 92, Saluda 47

It was a history-making night for MiLaysia Fulwiley, scored 26 points and reached 3,000 points for her career. Tierra Griffin added 21 points for the Tigers, who are now 18-6.

2-A boys

Irmo 86, West Florence 60

Madden Collins poured in 29 points for Irmo, which is now 23-4. Brandon Crawford added 15 points for the Yellow Jackets (23-4) while Jonathan White added 14 points while Te’Andre Summons had 11 and A. J. Brown had 8. North Augusta ended the season 27-1.

4-A boys

Greenville 64, Greer 58

Isaiah Mosley scored a career-high 28 points as Greenville moved on to the third round.

2-A girls

Bishop England 50, Lee Central 37

Izzy Woods led a balanced effort with 15 points for the Battling Bishops. Madison Riley contributed 14 points and Lilly Hodge had 10.