Prep girls basketball: Rice Lake comes back from 18-point deficit to beat New Richmond

The Rice Lake girls basketball team enters the playoffs with some positive momentum as they fought back from an 18-point deficit at halftime to earn a nine-point win on the road in taking down New Richmond 61-52 in the regular season finale on Friday night.

Rice Lake (9-14, 5-9) was down 38-20 at halftime as it struggled against the 1-3-1 zone of New Richmond (11-12, 7-7). With some halftime adjustments the Warriors found gaps in the defense and were aggressive in getting to the foul line. Rice Lake made 15 of 22 free throws in the second half to boost its comeback.

Defensively Rice Lake switched into a zone and was able to force New Richmond into quick contested jumpers. The Warriors held the Tigers to just four fields and 12.9% shooting in the second half. After making just 21.4% of its shots, including 1 of 13 from distance, over the first 18 minutes, Rice Lake went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc after the break and shot 39.3% from the field.

Eliana Sheplee scored 20 of her game-high 26 points after halftime as she’s now 15 points away from 1,000 for her career. Adaline Sheplee added 18, while Anna Lipke scored six and Lucie Habas five. It was Habas’ first points since having returned after missing nearly two months of game action.

The Warriors got a pair of 10-0 runs in erasing their deficit in the second half. New Richmond got a triple to maintain a 17-point lead a few minutes into the second half but Eliana Sheplee scored 10 straight for Rice Lake, first with a couple drives to the hoop and then 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor as Rice Lake was within nine with 11:30 to play.

At the midpoint of the second half the Warriors were still down 10 but Sydney Gay scored inside on the feed from Adaline Sheplee to start another 10-0 run. Habas knocked down a triple to get within five and then two possessions later Adaline Sheplee connected from deep to cut the Tigers’ lead to 48-46. Eliana Sheplee evened the game with a steal and fast break bucket with five minutes left.

Lipke made a pair of free throws to go up 53-50 with 2:15 remaining and then Adaline Sheplee forced a tie up that gave Rice Lake the ball. She then got a pass in the center of the zone and drove to her left for a layup that had the Warriors in front 55-50 with 1:39 to go. Rice Lake stretched its lead at the foul line in making 6 of 10 in the last 1:25 while holding New Richmond to just two points to close the contest.

Adaline Sheplee pulled down 18 rebounds and Eliana Sheplee had 15. Adaline Sheplee had three assists, while Habas had two assists and two steals. Eliana Sheplee collected three steals and Kendra Richter had two. The Warriors shot 30.9% overall, were 5 of 20 from deep and 22 of 30 from the free throw line.

New Richmond was led by 16 points from Gabby Aune. The Tigers finished the game at 27.6% shooting overall, 5 of 18 from distance and 15 of 22 at the charity stripe.

Rice Lake returns to the court for a Division 2 regional semifinal game on Friday as the sixth-seeded Warriors travel to third-seeded Onalaska. The Warriors just played the Hilltoppers on the road as Onalaska pulled out the 39-32 win over Rice Lake on Feb. 13.