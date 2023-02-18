Prep boys swim and dive: Rice Lake's Donze reaches state podium; Anderegg breaks school record

Carson Donze added another state podium finish, while Adam Anderegg broke a school record in leading the Rice Lake boys swim and dive team at Friday’s Division 2 state meet at Waukesha South Natatorium.

Donze placed fourth in diving as he scored 325.3. It was the second time the junior reached the podium at state after taking sixth last season.

Anderegg now holds the school record in the 50-yard freestyle as the junior touched the wall in 22.29 seconds to break Joe Kroeger’s mark of 22.36 from 2019. Anderegg’s time earned him an 11th-place finish. Anderegg also improved upon his personal mark in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.76 to place 14th.

Jacob Jondreau joined Donze in Warriors competing in diving. The sophomore was back at state for the second consecutive year as well and he scored a career best 302.8 to come in ninth.

Rice Lake also had its 200 freestyle relay in action as junior Luke Watrud, Donze, junior Dominic Hernandez and Anderegg improved upon their time from sectionals by swimming their race in 1:35.37 to finish 15th. The relay was seeded 16th entering state.

Four of the Warriors’ five entries at state placed higher than they were seeded entering the meet. The only event to not place higher was Anderegg in the 100 freestyle as he finished exactly where he was seeded.

Rice Lake finished with 37 points as a team to come in 17th out of 32. Rhinelander won the Division 2 state title with 256 points to edge McFarland (250.5) in second.

The Warriors graduate just one senior this season in John Arneson as all five athletes who reached state will be back for Rice Lake.