Georgia Bulldogs Playing in the XFL This Weekend

The XFL will return to playing games this weekend starting on Feb. 18. Here is a list of former Bulldogs who will be competing

After ceasing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, this XFL will return to action the weekend of Feb. 18. Led by new owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the revival of the league will see eight different team from across the country play a 10 game schedule that will be aired on numerous major networks.

The league's reappearance has also allowed for a slew of former Georgia Bulldogs to have another opportunity to play professional football. Here is a list of Bulldogs that will be returning to the field this weekend.

Davin Bellamy (D.C. Defenders)

One of the seniors from Georgia's legendary 2017 team, Bellamy became a bulldog icon after shouting "Humble yourself" to Baker Mayfield after Georgia's 2017 Rose Bowl victory. In his professional career, Bellamy has been a part of numerous teams in multiple different leagues. He willalso be joined by former Bulldog Demarcus Hayes.

Demarcus Hayes (D.C. Defenders)

Demarcus Hayes played for the Bulldogs from 2017-19 . In that time, he JUCO transfer provided much needed depth to the NBulldogs defensive line. Hayes has remained active on the gridiron, most recently having a stint in the Fan Controlled Football League.

Cameron Nizialek (Seattle Sea Dragons)

Nizialek played as a punter for the Bulldogs during the infant years of the Kirby Smart era. In 2017, the transfer from Columbia averaged nearly 45 yards a kick. He has since had multiple stints in the NFL with teams such as the Falcons, Steelers, and Jaguars. He even played alongside former quarterback Aaron Murray for the Atlanta Kings in the AAF.

Maurice Smith (Vegas Vipers)

One of the first transfer players Kirby Smart took in. Maurice Smith is best known by Bulldog fans for scoring the only touchdown in the 2017 upset of the top-10 Auburn Tigers off of a pick-6 in the second half. Smith played for numerous teams in the NFL before he was cut by the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

