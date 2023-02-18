Who is in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

A look at this year's participants.

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest presented by AT&T will feature four contestants; Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jericho Sims (New York Knicks), and Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers).

The contest is slated to be the final event of the night, following the skills challenge and three-point contest. The night will get started at 8 p.m. EST from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah and will be televised on TNT.

PAST WINNERS

2022 | Obi Toppin (New York Knicks)

2021 | Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

2020 | Derrick Jones Jr. (Miami Heat)

2019 | Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder)

2018 | Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

2017 | Glenn Robinson III (Indiana Pacers)

2016 | Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2015 | Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves)

2014 | John Wall (Washington Wizards)

2013 | Terrence Ross (Toronto Raptors)

2012 | Jeremy Evans (Utah Jazz)

2011 | Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers)

2010 | Nate Robinson (New York Knicks)

2009 | Nate Robinson (New York Knicks)

2008 | Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)

2007 | Gerald Green (Boston Celtics)

2006 | Nate Robinson (New York Knicks)

2005 | Josh Smith (Atlanta Hawks)

2004 | Fred Jones (Indiana Pacers)

2003 | Jason Richardson (Golden State Warriors)

2002 | Jason Richardson (Golden State Warriors)

2001 | Desmond Mason (Seattle Sonics)

2000 | Vince Carter (Toronto Raptors)

1997 | Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

1996 | Brent Barry (Los Angeles Clippers)

1995 | Harold Miner (Miami Heat)

1994 | Isiah Rider (Minnesota Timberwolves)

1993 | Harold Miner (Miami Heat)

1992 | Cedric Ceballos (Seattle Suns)

1991 | Dee Brown (Boston Celtics)

1990 | Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks)

1989 | Kenny Walker (New York Knicks)

1988 | Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1987 | Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1986 | Spud Webb (Atlanta Hawks)

1985 | Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks)

1984 | Larry Nance (Phoenix Suns)

